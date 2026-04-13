I ranked breakfast sandwiches from Canada's major fast food spots and the winner was shocking
There's definitely a #1.
There are two types of morning people. The kind that wakes up an hour early to make eggs at home, and the kind that runs out the door, starving, and suddenly finds themselves in a race to the front of the drive-thru line.
Unfortunately, I am the second type.
So today, we're taking on the breakfast sandwiches from Canada's biggest fast-food chains and ranking them. I'm talking McDonald's, Tim Hortons, Wendy's, A&W, and Starbucks: the true heavy hitters of rushed mornings and hangover remedies.
But this list doesn't just taste good. This data must be collected fairly and be pure scientific data. Each sandwich must prove itself worthy, judged on four highly intensive criteria:
- Is it unique to Canada?
- Does it stand the test of egg ick factor?
- What are the side options?
- Bonus points for surprise factor!
Like many of you are doing right now (before reading this highly thorough, and ultimately unanimous list), I expected a predictable winner. One that stood the test of time. One that's proven itself through sheer popularity.
This is not what happened. What happens next will shock you.
Ranking breakfast sandwich from Canada's biggest fast food places.Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Starting bottom up, in last place, a personal go-to choice:
#5. Starbucks
Ranking breakfast sandwich from Canada's biggest fast food places.
We'll start with the one that never really stood a chance. While known for their viral drinks, the food menu is seriously sub-par. Starbucks breakfast sandwiches are pre-made, frozen, and reheated. It's not bad, but how can we expect this to compete with made-to-order, fresh bites? It can never be on the same level.
While Starbucks has an extensive breakfast sandwich menu, I went with the bacon, gouda, and egg on a ciabatta bun out of pure fairness. The bread is genuinely great —soft, slightly chewy, and coated in a layer of cornmeal that makes you feel like you picked it up fresh from the bakery. On the bun scale, easily the most elevated on the list.
The egg is folded and scrambled-style, which is a major win if you're sensitive to texture (a.k.a me): no weird jiggle, no rubbery bite.
If this is the moment where you're thinking, what could be wrong? It's everything else. There's no real combo system: no hash browns, no proper sides. You're left pairing it with something like banana bread or mini pancake bites, which doesn't land as a full breakfast in my books.
And for nearly $7, it feels small. Like, noticeably smaller than the other choices on this list.
Price: $6.75
Score: 3/5
4. McDonald's
Ranking breakfast sandwich from Canada's biggest fast food places.
I really wanted McDonald's to win. Despite its lowbrow reputation, McDonald's is undeniably the most popular fast-food spot. And whether or not it's something I'm proud of, I'm a McDonald's girl through and through.
I chose the McDonald's McGriddle, seeing as it's the most well-known breakfast item on their menu — and by far one of the more creative fast food breakfast items out there. Instead of a bun, you get two mini pancakes infused with maple syrup (a true Cannuck's dream), and every bite falls perfectly between that sweet and salty combo.
It packs a punch in the best way possible.
You can get it with bacon or sausage, plus egg and processed cheese. And yes, in Canada, they've switched to the freshly cracked round eggs.
Which brings me to the issue.
If you have any level of egg sensitivity, this is where things fall apart. As a now 20-something-year-old woman whose favourite food is currently breakfast sandwiches, there was once a time when I was a 7-year-old girl who absolutely refused to ingest eggs. As someone with their egg-ick in remission, McDonald's round eggs challenge even the strongest of soldiers in the egg battle. The round egg has that slightly jiggly white texture that doesn't sit right for me.
It's a one-way ticket to egg ick city.
That said, McDonald's absolutely dominates on sides. Nothing beats their hash browns. They are the heart and soul of this meal.
Still, it doesn't feel particularly unique to Canada, and for the price, it's not doing anything groundbreaking beyond the pancake buns. If you ask me, get yourself a McDonald's breakfast burrito (with scrambled egg inside) and pair it with a hash brown instead.
Price: $8.39
Score: 3.5/5
3. Tim Hortons
Ranking breakfast sandwich from Canada's biggest fast food places.
Oh, Canada, our home on Native Land...
This one feels personal. Tim Horton's is Canada's breakfast brand. It should dominate this category, no questions asked. And yet, for me, it lands right in the middle.
The egg situation is similar to McDonald's, but maybe slightly better. It's still a fresh cracked round egg, but it's cooked a little more, so you don't get as much of that jello-like consistency in the whites.
Where Tim's shines is customization. The biscuit is easily the best choice. It's buttery, slightly crumbly, and feels more substantial than an English muffin. They also get points for offering options like a simple bacon biscuit (bacon and cheese on a biscuit), which comes in handy for a certified egg-icker like me.
But the bacon holds it back. It feels vaguely reminiscent of the ready-crisp bacon you can find in any grocery store. The hash brown is definitely solid; it feels slightly more homemade than McDonald's, but for me, that's the problem with it.
Price: $5.49
Score: 3.5/5
2. Wendy's
Ranking breakfast sandwich from Canada's biggest fast food places.
This was the sleeper in my list of choices. Wendy's only launched breakfast in Canada in 2022, but clearly, they came prepared.
The variety alone puts them ahead of most chains. You can choose from biscuits, croissants, or even a burger bun if you're going all in on their Breakfast Baconator.
The egg here is the shining star. The egg is still cracked and round, but it's thinner and flatter, which eliminates the egg ick issue. For this fierce competition, I went with the bacon, egg, and Swiss croissant, which turned out to be the right choice. The croissant was soft and buttery, exactly what you're looking for on a hungover morning commute to the office.
Their sides are diverse, offering unique options like French Toast sticks—and there's definitely a time and place for them. However, the downfall of this almost homehitter: seasoned potato wedges instead of hashbrowns.
That alone changes the game. Everything feels balanced, well-built, and slightly fresher than more spots. But in a competitive game like one, a hash brown can make or break you.
Price: $7.59
Score: 4/5
1. A&W
Ranking breakfast sandwich from Canada's biggest fast food places.
I have never been an A&W girl. While friends and family around me have always been big fans, I'm not afraid to admit when I'm wrong — and boy, oh boy, was I wrong.
Despite Tim Hortons' reputation as the face of Canadian fast food, A&W has been independently owned in Canada since 1972, giving it the Canadian edge I was searching for.
I ordered myself a simple bacon and egg, simple but effective. The English muffin is hearty, the egg is present without being overwhelming, and the taste is fresh without feeling boring. Their hash brown is a step up from Tim's; it can easily compete with McDonald's, thanks to its sharper corners. They're square, crispy, and meet my expectation of grease.
They don't have the widest range of bread options, or beat the competition in creativity — this win is earned through sheer quality. Plus, they offer extras like full breakfast plates and pancakes, which add serious bonus points in my books.
And then there's the price. At $4.99, it's easily the cheapest option on this list and still the best.
This is our underdog win.
Price: $4.99
Score: 4.5/5
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.