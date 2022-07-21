Rogers-Owned Providers Are Offering Up To 5 Days Of Credit Due To The Rogers Outage
Many providers are now offering credit to customers affected by the outage.
If you aren't a direct Rogers customer, but your provider is owned and operated by Rogers, you could be eligible for up to five days worth of credit on an upcoming bill.
Many providers owned by Rogers, including Fido, Chatr, Zoomer and Tbaytel, to name a few, are working fast to remedy the loss of services that affected countless Canadians due to the July 8 Rogers outage.
Chatr and Fido were among the many wireless service providers owned by Rogers to announce their plans of crediting customers who were affected.
In an identical message, both Fido and Chatr stated, "We have been listening to our customers from across the country who have told us how significant the impacts of the outage were for them. We know that we need to earn back their trust, and as a first step, we have increased the value of the credit."
"We will be automatically crediting our customers with the equivalent of five days service. We will continue to work around the clock to restore Canadians' confidence in us."
Tbaytel also released an apology and their plan to credit customers.
"We apologize and recognize that the Mobility outage was frustrating and disruptive to your day. Unfortunately, this outage inconvenienced you and customers across the country," Tbaytel stated.
"A proactive credit equivalent to 3 days of service will be issued to our Tbaytel Mobility postpaid customers. Your invoice will be automatically credited in August, you do not need to contact us."
Zoomer Wireless also issued a statement regarding their plans to make things up to customers.
In a July 8 outage FAQ, Zoomer said, "We want to do the right thing for our customers. We will be automatically crediting our customers with the equivalent of five days service as a way to show our commitment to earning back your trust. No action is required from you."
Zoomer said customers do not need to contact them to get the credit as it will be "automatically applied to an upcoming bill."
The outage wreaked quite a lot of havoc nationwide as countless services, including emergency 911 services, Service Canada offices and debit payments across the country were all down.
Despite countless providers offering compensation credit, a class-action lawsuit has been filed against Rogers, seeking $400 for every client who lost service.
