Renewing your Quebec driver's license? You might pay double what you paid last year
Some drivers get discounted rates.
If you're renewing your Quebec driver's license this year, you might notice the price has changed — and not in your favour.
The cost of a standard Class 5 license has jumped significantly in 2026, marking the end of a multi-year stretch where drivers paid little to nothing for renewals.
Between 2022 and 2025, the province offered full payment holidays, meaning most people haven't paid the standard rate in a long time. But that streak is officially over.
How much you'll pay now
Last November, the SAAQ confirmed it would offer a 75% discount on the standard license fee for 2026. But even with that reduction, Quebec drivers with clean records now pay $50. That's nearly double the $26.25 they paid last year.
Anyone with demerit points on their record pays more, depending on their infraction history.
The discount is still there, but smaller
The SAAQ is technically still offering a rebate, with a 75% reduction off what would otherwise be a $121 license fee. But even with that discount, most drivers are looking at $50, a significant increase from recent years.
The provincial agency says the rebate reflects strong road safety outcomes and a healthy auto insurance fund. Last fall, interim CEO Annie Lafond said the reduction was meant to support drivers "in the current economic context while continuing to ensure the sustainability of the fund."
Still, the sticker shock is real. Quebec drivers got full payment holidays in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, so most people haven't paid anything close to the standard rate in years.
Who pays what?
The $50 rate only applies to what the SAAQ calls "safe drivers" — people with zero demerit points. Anyone with infractions on their record will pay more based on how many points they've racked up.
And that $50 only covers the basic license fee. You'll still owe your regular insurance contribution and administrative fees on top of that.
If you've managed to keep your record clean since 2022, the SAAQ estimates you've saved around $450 total across all those rebates and payment holidays.
What happens next year?
It's unclear whether the SAAQ will keep offering rebates in 2027 or adjust pricing again. For now, the $50 fee is what drivers with clean records can expect when their renewal notice arrives.
If you're holding out hope for another payment break, don't count on it just yet.