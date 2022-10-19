Michael Bublé Apologized For Not Speaking French At His Montreal Show & Made It Up To Fans
"It brings me so much shame as a Canadian that I can't come here and speak in French."
Michael Bublé was "Feeling Good" when it came to his performance last night at Montreal's Bell Centre. But the Canadian singer wasn't in such high spirits when it came to his lack of French skills (despite that French touch on his last name).
During an emotional moment with the crowd, Bublé apologized for not being able to speak the language but made it up to concertgoers in the most Montreal way possible.
After performing hit songs "Sway," "Haven't Met You Yet," and "Home," Bublé used the last bit of his set to express his love and gratitude to his fans, and while he would have loved to have said it all in French, he simply couldn't and he's not proud of it.
"I sincerely and seriously apologize because it brings me so much shame as a Canadian that I can't come here and speak in French, 'cause I wish I could," Bublé told the crowd. "But I want you to know that the words I say to you, even though they're in English, there's a ton of love, so much respect and admiration for you. Thank you for forgiving my stupidity of not learning the way I should have," he went on.
After apologizing, Bublé made it up to the crowd by putting on a Habs jersey.
"Thank you so much for making this a great night. I want to show you in my action how I truly feel about you and I wanna thank my beautiful friend Brendan Gallagher for putting this together," Michael said before being tossed a number 11 jersey, which led to a wave of applause throughout the venue.
The music to "Always On My Mind" began shortly after and Bublé returned to serving vocals all while sporting those red, white and blue colours.
