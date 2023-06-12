Lizzo Was Left Speechless Over The Crowd's Reaction During Her Montreal Show (VIDEO)
"I will champion and fight for every person in this crowd."
Mike Chaar | MTL BlogLizzo finally made it back to Montreal's Centre Bell on June 11 for an unforgettable show that left the singer speechless at one point over the crowd's cheering.
The Special Tour officially kicked off in Sunrise, Florida, back in September 2022 and was slated to hit Montreal back on May 4, 2023, however, it was postponed only hours before the show after Lizzo suddenly fell ill.
"Hi, Montreal. I had a sore throat last night and a headache, and I went to bed and I woke up this morning, and it was worse. My body is weak, and I have chills and my head hurts," Lizzo said in a video shared on her Instagram an hour before the was expected to hit the stage.
The last-minute change of events certainly left many Montrealers feeling some type of way. Luckily, Lizzo and her team managed to reschedule the show a little over a month later.
Well, it was "about damn time" for the pop star to hit the stage in Montreal on Sunday night when she strutted into the spotlight wearing a neon yellow ensemble and popping shades of green and blue eyeshadow to match.
She opened with her hit tune "Cuz I Love You," followed by hits "Juice," "Truth Hurts," and "Special" before receiving a standing ovation that left Lizzo in total awe.
It was evident Montreal was loving themselves some Lizzo and, given that our city's crowds are among the best of the best when it comes to concerts, it's no surprise we managed to leave the singer completely speechless.
The 35-year-old stood there in disbelief over the crowd's cheering for a solid minute. "Wow," Lizzo could be seen mouthing. "Y'all are gonna make me cry."
Lizzo couldn't help but soak the moment in, with cheers coming in from every corner of the arena. After over a minute of non-stop hype from the audience, Lizzo thanked concertgoers and had the sweetest message for them before moving on to her next song.
"I was just gonna go into the next song, but I just wanna say real quick, the last week and a half or so, I have been showered with so much love from so many of you all and I want to say thank you very much. Because I live out loud so that you can see yourself in me 'cause I know I am not alone y'know?" Lizzo said to even more resounding cheers.
"I wanna say like… I love you, and I will always fight for you, and I will keep speaking up because god gave me this microphone, and I could stand here and be pretty with the perfect body, but I will do more than that. I will champion and fight for every person in this crowd cause you deserve it. Thank you."
The emotional moment was followed by none other than Lizzo's take on "I'm Every Woman" by Chaka Khan, bringing even more good energy to the venue. An outfit change later, and the crowd was back on their feet for Lizzo's performance of "Everybody's Gay," "Truth Hurts," and "Birthday Girl." It was at this point of the show that she gave a shoutout to a number of people in the audience celebrating their birthdays.
Lizzo on stage during her Montreal performance. Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
While the setlist, choreography and vocals were all top-notch, Lizzo's stage presence and interactions with the crowd are what made the show so worthwhile.
After sharing a special moment with Ayha, a 7-year-old who emptied her piggy bank to attend the concert, Lizzo took a moment to turn the house lights on so she could read a handful of posters, including one that requested her to sign her name on a person's chest.
"Lizzo, you are an icon. Sign my boobs," the poster read. It didn't take much time for Lizzo to agree to the hilarious request, signing her name with a black sharpie on the attendee's chest. "Twerk legend," "thick b*tch era," and a plethora of "I love you" posters were among many others that caught the singer's attention.
While the show didn't include a traditional farewell followed by an encore, Lizzo ended the show by giving a major shoutout to her background singers, the band and her talented dancers before closing the night with her last two songs: "Good As Hell" and "About Damn Time." The vibes were beyond immaculate, and Lizzo's time in Montreal proved she is undoubtedly a performer to be reckoned with.
Until next time, Lizzo.