Montreal's Vibrant New Immersive Experience Is Like Stepping Into A Nintendo Game
A perfect blend of sun-soaked visuals and air-conditioned comfort.
OASIS Immersion has rolled out a unique, video game-like experience in downtown Montreal that offers an engaging break from the sun's relentless sizzle. SWEET FOLIE at the Palais des Congrès is a digital carnival, where reality bends in a dance of the surreal.
Described as a "waking dream" by its creators, the multi-sensory show captures "a moment of unhinged creativity" with a cast of pop-art characters on a rollicking, wild ride through technicolour landscapes and pixelated escapades.
A cascade of rainbow-coloured cats across a massive room and multiple screens.Jean-Philip Lessard, Courtesy of OASIS Immersion.
"It's a tribute to everything that inspires us: web culture, both vintage and avant-garde," said Olivier Guillemette, Managing Director at Colegram, the Montreal studio that custom-made SWEET FOLIE for the Palais des Congrès.
"It's a humorous, feel-good journey that aligns perfectly with our mission to break down barriers and surprise our visitors," added Nicolas Lassonde, co-founder of OASIS immersion, calling it "a "summer gift" for Montrealers.
There are three stages of SWEET FOLIES. The first, titled "Murmures," acts as a doorway to a mesmerizing world presided over by a gentle purple giant, Junior. Here, you can bask in a tranquil ambiance, accompanied by the cinematic sounds of Ilyaa Ghafouri.
Purples, blues and pinks wash over people sitting in chairs in the relaxing first room of the experience.Jean-Philip Lessard, Courtesy of OASIS Immersion.
Next, the "Charivari" room kicks up the zaniness a notch, like a .gif museum where quirky artworks morph into dancing creatures under Junior's whimsical touch. Accompanied by the lively beats of Totally Sublime, this part of the experience is all about letting loose.
The final stage, "Bingo Bango," turns the fun dial to the max. The room is teeming with virtual characters and interactive games that invite you to move around in the digital projections.
"We hope to stimulate participants and give them the desire to create, to flout the rules and to let themselves go in a completely uninhibited way," said Vincent Bilodeau, Colegram's Creative Director and Animation Director.
Along with the newly added SWEET FOLIE, the VAN GOGH: Distorsion exhibit and transformé continue to redefine the boundaries of immersive art. This summer, don’t let the heatwave get you down, escape in a refreshing digital mirage. Game on, Montreal!
SWEET FOLIE
When: Open now
Where: Palais des Congrès, 301, rue Saint-Antoine Ouest
Cost: $35 general admission; $30 students