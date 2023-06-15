Montreal's SAT Will Host Mind-Bending Dome Parties With 360º Projections In August
Dome sweet dome.
This summer, you can step away from the mundane, the traditional, the been-there-done-that world of art and music shows, and dive headfirst into the matrix of Montreal's Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT) dome.
The SATosphere — an 18-metre-wide architectural marvel, armed with eight video projectors and 157 loudspeakers — immerses audiences into the very heart of performances.
In August, you can catch a show (or four) in the high-tech dome, where you'll be surrounded by a symphony of sound and a panorama of stunning visuals, as part of the MUTEK Festival lineup.
MUTEK's eclectic mix
The festival has long been a beacon for avant-garde digital creativity. This year, MUTEK promises an eclectic lineup featuring Alessandro Cortini of Nine Inch Nails and drum and bass legend dBridge.
The festival will span five days, from August 22 to 27, showcasing a variety of electronic genres, including ambient, drone, industrial, house, and experimental music.
A performer plays the keyboard in front of a dancing crowd in the SATosphere.Courtesy of SAT
With a grand total of 33 live performances and over 50 artists participating, festival-goers can expect a smorgasbord of electronic sounds. The participating artists employ an array of techniques, from modular synthesis to artificial intelligence, creating an eclectic mix of music that guarantees a unique and captivating festival experience.
MUTEK is setting the stage for an unforgettable summer, culminating in the immersive audio-visual feast at the SATosphere.
Not your average light show
In "Metaract," on August 22, analog and digital elements twirl in a mesmerizing waltz, and natural textures, colours, and sounds splash against the walls of the SATosphere, enveloping you in a swirling sensory extravaganza. "Iwakura" will follow, carrying you off on a mythical journey, with the spirits of sacred rock formations whispering ancient tales. You'll feel the vibrations of the universe on this supernatural expedition into the world of Shintoist mythology.
Two beings embrace in "UNION" by Nancy Lee and Kiran Bhumber.Courtesy of SAT
On August 23, "UNION" will unfold the drama of a post-apocalyptic wedding, blending the present moment with ancestral memories and spiritual union. Each pulse of sound and play of light is intended to elicit emotion.
The theme of exploration continues with "I want to leave this Earth behind," on August 25. The artistic examination of interplanetary atmospheres, led by Stefana Fratila, will have you navigate interplanetary atmospheres. Each thunderous rumble and ethereal whisper crafts a soundscape that defies gravity, casting an intimate light on the experience of being disabled.
And "Entanglement" on August 26 will draw you into the world of quantum physics. The performance transforms complex theories into a euphoric sensory carnival, inviting you to marvel at the intricacies of science.
Each show lasts about two hours and you can pick between two screenings each night.
Colourful plant life in "I want to leave this Earth behind" by Stefana Fratila and Diana VanderMeulen.Courtesy of SAT
Grab a spot in the dome
While separate from the standard MUTEK passes, the festival offers a 15% discount to its pass holders for the multi-sensory experience. Tickets are available online starting at $33.50.
If you're looking for a new way to experience art and music, the MUTEK and SAT collab will have you immersed in sound and light, which has the makings of an unforgettable night out. Just bring a friend or two, because while the SATosphere's immersive shows are incredible, they're even better when you don't 'dome' alone.
When: August 22 to 26
Where: Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Cost: $33.50 for general admission