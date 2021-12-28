Trending Topics

News
covid-19 montreal

Quebec Announced A COVID-19 Press Conference As Cases & Hospitalizations Go Up 'Rapidly'

The eve of 2022 feels a lot like 2020...

Quebec Announced A COVID-19 Press Conference As Cases & Hospitalizations Go Up 'Rapidly'
@christian.dube.sante | Instagram

Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a 1 p.m. press conference on Tuesday, December 28* to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Quebec. The government's pandemic management point person, Daniel Paré, and National Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda will also be in attendance, according to a media advisory.

The news of the upcoming press conference recalls earlier days in the pandemic when amid rising cases and hospitalizations, Quebecers held their collective breath as officials prepared consequential announcements. It's a reminder of how much and how little has changed as we head into the pandemic's third calendar year.

On Twitter, Premier François Legault shared a screenshot of his own meeting Monday with the doctor and minister. He highlighted "rapidly increasing" hospitalizations but said intensive care units have "fortunately" not seen as great an increase in the number of patients.

Quebec reported a total of 614 hospitalizations on December 27, an increase of 141 since the last government report on December 23. 109 people were in intensive care, up from 91 on December 22.

The premier has repeatedly stressed that the government's priority is to keep the number of new hospitalizations down. In the past week, officials have announced a flurry of new health restrictions aimed at reducing contacts and new infections.

Bars, gyms, theatres and concert halls are closed and, as of December 26, private indoor gatherings are limited to six people.

"The measures we're announcing [...] we believe that they're enough to keep control of the hospitals," Legault said on December 22.

"But we won't hesitate in the next few days if it is necessary to add other measures. It's important for everybody to understand this."

*This article has been updated.

Quebec's First COVID-19 Report In 4 Days Shows 10 More Deaths & 614 Total Hospitalizations

That's 141 more hospitalizations since the last report.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec released its first COVID-19 report since December 23 on Monday morning, showing 10 additional deaths and a total of 614 hospitalizations — an increase of 141 since the last report.

Of those people in the hospital due to COVID-19, 109 are in intensive care, up from 91 as of December 22.

Quebec's Latest Gathering Rules Are Now In Effect

Lost? Here's what you gotta know.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

Quebec's latest limitations on private gatherings took effect on December 26. While, until that date, as many as 10 people could participate in a private indoor gathering, Quebecers can now have a maximum of only six people in their homes if they're from more than two different households.

The new rule also applies to restaurant tables, tourist accommodations and any other rented room.

Quebec's COVID-19 Case Data Is Unreliable & Experts Worry About What Could Come Next

How bad will Omicron get in Quebec? It's basically anyone's guess.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The sudden arrival of the Omicron variant just weeks ago has hammered home a truth about the COVID-19 pandemic: Nobody is ever quite certain exactly what will happen next.

In Quebec, the uncertainty is especially true over this holiday weekend for a more problematic reason: In spite of days of record-setting case counts, Quebec isn't officially publishing updates on December 24, 25 or 26 (though their open data sites are getting updated), and regardless, even Quebec's own institutions say that data is no longer reliable because rapid tests results aren't factored in.

Exposed To COVID-19? Here's What You Should Do Next

A "high-risk" contact means you need to self-isolate — even if you test negative.

David Taljat | Dreamstime

As COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in Quebec, it's not impossible that you came into contact with an infected person over the holidays. If you find out you've been exposed to COVID-19, your first thought might be "Now what do I do?" (well, your first thought after "S**t!!!!").

The government of Quebec has outlined the exact next steps you should take on its "Instructions for people who have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19" webpage.

