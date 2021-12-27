Trending Topics

News
covid-19 montreal

Quebec's Latest Gathering Rules Are Now In Effect

Lost? Here's what you gotta know.

Quebec's Latest Gathering Rules Are Now In Effect
Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

Quebec's latest limitations on private gatherings took effect on December 26. While, until that date, as many as 10 people could participate in a private indoor gathering, Quebecers can now have a maximum of only six people in their homes if they're from more than two different households.

The new rule also applies to restaurant tables, tourist accommodations and any other rented room.

This further limitation on gatherings comes after the government imposed a number of other restrictions, including the closure of bars and gyms, and a renewed work from home order.

Quebec is facing a surge in new COVID-19 cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant. The province's daily case count broke multiple records in December, though officials have warned that even those staggering numbers are an underestimation given the introduction of rapid at-home testing.

Meanwhile, a suspension of daily case reports between December 24 and 26 has meant that the public has been in the dark about the spread of the disease, though multiple outlets did report on Christmas Eve that Quebec had for the first time surpassed 10,000 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.

Premier François Legault and Health Minister Christian Dubé have not ruled out the possibility of imposing additional health measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including a province-wide vaccination order.

"The measures we're announcing this evening, we believe that they're enough to keep control of the hospitals," the premier said on December 22.

"But we won't hesitate in the next few days if it is necessary to add other measures. It's important for everybody to understand this."

