Starbucks Canada Revealed Its 2023 Spring Menu With 2 New Drinks
There's also new merch.☕
Winter is slowly coming to an end but Starbucks Canada is already embracing spring living with the launch of new pastel drinkware and its seasonal menu, including two fancy beverages.
As of March 7, Montrealers will have the chance to taste the new Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte, a green oat beverage paired with real strawberry pieces and a fruity syrup infused with lemon and cucumber.
The pretty drink is a Canadian exclusive, available for a limited time in Starbucks across the country, as well as for delivery on Uber Eats.
Iced coffee lovers rejoice as the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew also joins the menu. Sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with cinnamon caramel flavours, this new beverage is now available all year long.
Like other cold brews at Starbucks, the drink is handcrafted in small batches every day and slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours.
The season of flowers also brings new cold cups, tumblers and mugs to the stores, so you can bring some colour back into your life and fight off the last bits of winter blues with some good old materialism.
New Starbucks tumblers for spring 2023.Courtesy of Starbucks Canada
Online, the new drinkware costs between $20.95 and $34.95, but pricing and availability can vary between retailers.
If you bring a clean reusable cup into participating Starbucks stores you can 10 cents off your drink.
And because spring is the season of new beginnings, Starbucks is also changing its coffee packaging designs for the first time in 10 years.