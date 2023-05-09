Starbucks Canada Unveiled 2 New Summer Drinks, Including One That's Like A Cookie From Subway
Ok but this would be an amazing collab.🍪🥤
Starbucks Canada has released its summer drink menu. There are two newcomers this year, including one that's reminiscent of a blended Subway cookie: the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew.
In a press release, Starbucks describes the beverage as the "perfect pairing of smooth Starbucks cold brew, creamy white chocolate, and macadamia flavours to sip and savour that carefree, fun summertime feeling."
The other new drink sounds more like an overloaded ice cream cone. "The new Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino is a celebration in a cup," Starbucks writes, "with refreshing mint and sweet chocolate flavours blended with coffee and Frappuccino chips into a smooth treat finished with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping."
The coffee chain has also released a new line of reusable tumblers and cold beverage containers, including one with a temperature-sensitive exterior that changes colour. The 10 cups range in price from CA$27.95 to $41.95.
The new drinks are available as of Tuesday, May 9.