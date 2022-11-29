Starbucks' Holiday Game Is Back & You Could Win Endless Drinks To Fuel You For Life
Bonus points and gift cards are also up for grabs.
Starbucks' holiday game is back with a bigger prize pool than ever. Participants who buy a drink through the coffee chain's app can win anything from extra points and gift cards to a grand prize of Starbucks for life (or at least the next 30 years).
For the first time, non-members can preview the full game. You don't need to be a Starbucks Rewards member to see if you want to play, although you will need the app.
The Starbucks app tracks your purchases and earns you festive pieces on a gameboard. There are 270,000 prizes up for grabs from November 29 to January 1 and the first play is free.
The Starbucks for Life game gives chances to "shake the globe" to earn badges and (hopefully) win something if you collect three badges under a category.
There are a dozen categories, including "1,000 Stars," "Delta flights" and "Cold Brew Kit." Cute Starbucks holiday merch and Aeroplan points from Air Canada are also potential prizes.
There are instant wins of bonus Stars, which you can redeem for food and drinks in-store. You can also complete activities in the app to earn additional plays. Up to five plays are available every day if you complete all of the in-app activities.
Even if you don't win free sugary bevs for life this time around, you could still win them for one month or up to six months. So may the odds be ever in your flavour!
Starbucks Holiday Game
When: November 29 to January 1
Reason to try: You could win bonus points, gifts cards or a grand prize of Starbucks drinks for life!