Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
Menu +
comments
Summary

15 Free Just For Laughs Shows You Can See At Montreal’s Iconic International Comedy Festival

From July 23 to July 29!

Marc Rebillet standing in front of a tour bus, Right: Reuben Kaye performing on stage during their The Kaye Hole tour.

Marc Rebillet standing in front of a tour bus, Right: Reuben Kaye performing on stage during their The Kaye Hole tour.

@marcrebillet | Instagram, @reubenkayeofficial | Instagram
Ascending

Festival season is in full swing across Montreal and the Just For Laughs fest is taking centre stage. The comedy scene is gearing up for a hilarious lineup of JFL shows and dozens of them are totally free.

While you might be willing to dish out the big bucks for top names including Russell Peters, Ali Wong and Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, you can definitely get in some laughs this festival season without having to break the bank. A number of Just For Laughs shows ranging from stand-up acts, and hilarious improv battles to head-banging DJ sets will take place across various outdoor venues in Montreal from July 20 to 29, 2023 and they won't cost you a single penny.

Whether you're a local or visiting the city, these free and must-see shows offer up the chance to get in on the summer action where you're bound to giggle, grin, and unwind with some of the funniest and most talented artists in town.

Créature La 100e

When: July 23, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Scène Beneva

Reason To Go: Rita Baga's first one-drag show, Créature, has been setting Quebec concert halls alight for the past two years! The drag superstar will be joined by a handful of special guests including Aizysse Baga, Sasha Baga, Kim Richardson, Joe Bocan and Yves Pelletier for a night of music, dance and costumes.

Le Créature La 100e event

Le Jam Morgan

When: July 24, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Scène Beneva

Reason To Go: Montrealers looking to rock out can join Dave Morgan for his Sunday night rock and roll comedy performance. The comic and musician will have a number of surprises throughout the night as he takes you on a trip of some much-needed laughs and head bangs.

Le Jam Morgan event

Tempoflo

When: July 24, 2023, at 7:15 p.m.

Where: Scène Beneva

Reason To Go: You can get a front-row seat to Tempoflo's mesmerizing acrobatics as they showcase their talents throughout a visual and multidisciplinary show fit for the entire family.

Tempoflo event

Dan Galea Inter-Dan-Mensional

When: July 24, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Where: Scène Loto-Quebec

Reason To Go: Dan Galea will be hitting the Just For Laughs Beneva outdoor stage for his debut comedy musical titled INTER-DAN-MENSIONAL.

Dan Galea Inter-Dan-Mensional event

Bad Boys du Rire & Friends

When: July 25, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Scène Beneva

Reason To Go: The Bad Buys du Rire will be hitting the stage for a night full of laughs. The bilingual show will feature an array of international artists from so many diverse backgrounds.

Bad Boys du Rire & Friends event

DJ Killa-Jewel

When: July 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Where: Scène Loto-Quebec

Reason To Go: Montrealers who are keen on getting down to some hip-hop must check out DJ Killa-Jewel's set during the Just For Laughs festival. DJ Killa-Jewel will be showcasing their insane talents, all while performing hits from their recent EP release, Sagittarius.

DJ Killa-Jewel event

Drennon Davis Outside Voices w/ Special Guests

When: July 25, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. & July 26, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Scène Beneva (July 25) & Scène Loto-Quebec (July 26)

Reason To Go: Drennon Davis will be bringing his bizarre impressions and absurd sketches including songs, puppets and animation to the Just For Laughs festival. Davis will also be joined by special guest Nick Stargu.

Drennon Davis Outside Voices event

Alexandre Barette

When: July 26, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Scène Beneva

Reason To Go: Alexandre Barette will be hitting the Beneva Stage for a night of laughs as he performs his full-length show, Semi-Croquant. Barette will also be joined by special guests Dave Morgan and Megan Bouillard.

Alexandre Barette event

The Flamingos Pink

When: July 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Where: Scène Loto-Quebec

Reason To Go: Brothers and band-mates The Flamingos Pink hail from Montreal, and will be performing some of their biggest punk rock hits right here in the city during the Just For Laughs fest. "Synergy and smiles. No fades. Hard cuts. All ways," the band describes their set.

Flamingos Pink event

Marc Rebillet

When: July 27, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Scène Beneva

Reason To Go: With no two shows ever being the same, Marc Rebillet is bringing his one-man standup show to the JFL fest this summer and it's totally improvised.

Marc Rebillet event

Reuben Kaye Live & Intimidating

When: July 27, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Scène Loto-Québec

Reason To Go: Reuben Kaye hails all the way from Melbourne and will be bringing their flare to the Just For Laughs stage with lots of cabaret, musical performances, and of course, jokes galore.

Reuben Kay Live & Intimidating event

FLTK Collective

When: July 27, 2023, at 7:15 p.m.

Where: Scène Beneva

Reason To Go: FLTK Collective will be performing an English-only set where they will be putting all of their best Reggaeton hits on display during the ultimate "beach party experience."

FLTK Collective event

Adira Amram & The Experience

When: July 27, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Scène Loto-Quebec

Reason To Go: Adira Amrad & The Experience will be hitting the Loto-Quebec Stage to showcase hits from the groups first record Hot Jams For Teens on North Street Records.

Adira Amrad & The Experience event

Lowkey Comedy Show

When: July 28 & 29, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Scène Loto-Quebec

Reason To Go: A comedy show created by Paul Elia and Matt Rife, Lowkey Comedy will be hitting the JFL stage for two nights in a row where Elia and Dave Merheje will perform live with their direct responses to the latest pop culture moments.

Lowkey Comedy Show event

Les Trois Accords

When: July 29, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Scène Beneva

Reason To Go: Les Trois Accords will be hiring the JFL outdoor stage for a performance of a lifetime. The group will be showcasing new songs from their long-awaited 7th album Presence D'Esprit.

Les Trois Accords event

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.
Loading...