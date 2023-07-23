15 Free Just For Laughs Shows You Can See At Montreal’s Iconic International Comedy Festival
From July 23 to July 29!
Festival season is in full swing across Montreal and the Just For Laughs fest is taking centre stage. The comedy scene is gearing up for a hilarious lineup of JFL shows and dozens of them are totally free.
While you might be willing to dish out the big bucks for top names including Russell Peters, Ali Wong and Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, you can definitely get in some laughs this festival season without having to break the bank. A number of Just For Laughs shows ranging from stand-up acts, and hilarious improv battles to head-banging DJ sets will take place across various outdoor venues in Montreal from July 20 to 29, 2023 and they won't cost you a single penny.
Whether you're a local or visiting the city, these free and must-see shows offer up the chance to get in on the summer action where you're bound to giggle, grin, and unwind with some of the funniest and most talented artists in town.
Créature La 100e
When: July 23, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Scène Beneva
Reason To Go: Rita Baga's first one-drag show, Créature, has been setting Quebec concert halls alight for the past two years! The drag superstar will be joined by a handful of special guests including Aizysse Baga, Sasha Baga, Kim Richardson, Joe Bocan and Yves Pelletier for a night of music, dance and costumes.
Le Jam Morgan
When: July 24, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Scène Beneva
Reason To Go: Montrealers looking to rock out can join Dave Morgan for his Sunday night rock and roll comedy performance. The comic and musician will have a number of surprises throughout the night as he takes you on a trip of some much-needed laughs and head bangs.
Tempoflo
When: July 24, 2023, at 7:15 p.m.
Where: Scène Beneva
Reason To Go: You can get a front-row seat to Tempoflo's mesmerizing acrobatics as they showcase their talents throughout a visual and multidisciplinary show fit for the entire family.
Dan Galea Inter-Dan-Mensional
When: July 24, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.
Where: Scène Loto-Quebec
Reason To Go: Dan Galea will be hitting the Just For Laughs Beneva outdoor stage for his debut comedy musical titled INTER-DAN-MENSIONAL.
Bad Boys du Rire & Friends
When: July 25, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Scène Beneva
Reason To Go: The Bad Buys du Rire will be hitting the stage for a night full of laughs. The bilingual show will feature an array of international artists from so many diverse backgrounds.
DJ Killa-Jewel
When: July 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.
Where: Scène Loto-Quebec
Reason To Go: Montrealers who are keen on getting down to some hip-hop must check out DJ Killa-Jewel's set during the Just For Laughs festival. DJ Killa-Jewel will be showcasing their insane talents, all while performing hits from their recent EP release, Sagittarius.
Drennon Davis Outside Voices w/ Special Guests
When: July 25, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. & July 26, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Scène Beneva (July 25) & Scène Loto-Quebec (July 26)
Reason To Go: Drennon Davis will be bringing his bizarre impressions and absurd sketches including songs, puppets and animation to the Just For Laughs festival. Davis will also be joined by special guest Nick Stargu.
Alexandre Barette
When: July 26, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Scène Beneva
Reason To Go: Alexandre Barette will be hitting the Beneva Stage for a night of laughs as he performs his full-length show, Semi-Croquant. Barette will also be joined by special guests Dave Morgan and Megan Bouillard.
The Flamingos Pink
When: July 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.
Where: Scène Loto-Quebec
Reason To Go: Brothers and band-mates The Flamingos Pink hail from Montreal, and will be performing some of their biggest punk rock hits right here in the city during the Just For Laughs fest. "Synergy and smiles. No fades. Hard cuts. All ways," the band describes their set.
Marc Rebillet
When: July 27, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Scène Beneva
Reason To Go: With no two shows ever being the same, Marc Rebillet is bringing his one-man standup show to the JFL fest this summer and it's totally improvised.
Reuben Kaye Live & Intimidating
When: July 27, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: Scène Loto-Québec
Reason To Go: Reuben Kaye hails all the way from Melbourne and will be bringing their flare to the Just For Laughs stage with lots of cabaret, musical performances, and of course, jokes galore.
FLTK Collective
When: July 27, 2023, at 7:15 p.m.
Where: Scène Beneva
Reason To Go: FLTK Collective will be performing an English-only set where they will be putting all of their best Reggaeton hits on display during the ultimate "beach party experience."
Adira Amram & The Experience
When: July 27, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
Where: Scène Loto-Quebec
Reason To Go: Adira Amrad & The Experience will be hitting the Loto-Quebec Stage to showcase hits from the groups first record Hot Jams For Teens on North Street Records.
Lowkey Comedy Show
When: July 28 & 29, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Scène Loto-Quebec
Reason To Go: A comedy show created by Paul Elia and Matt Rife, Lowkey Comedy will be hitting the JFL stage for two nights in a row where Elia and Dave Merheje will perform live with their direct responses to the latest pop culture moments.
Les Trois Accords
When: July 29, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Scène Beneva
Reason To Go: Les Trois Accords will be hiring the JFL outdoor stage for a performance of a lifetime. The group will be showcasing new songs from their long-awaited 7th album Presence D'Esprit.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.