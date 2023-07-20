Zellers Is Opening 21 More Locations Across Canada Including 4 More Montreal-Area Stores
A decade after closing its doors across Canada and retiring the Zeddy bear for what was assumed to be forever, Canadian retailer Zellers officially made its comeback earlier this spring as a pop-up experience within Hudson's Bay. Zellers returned with 25 new locations across the country with five stores in Quebec.
Place Rosemère, Galeries d'Anjou in Montreal, Carrefour de l'Estrie in Sherbrooke, Les Promenades Gatineau and Les Galeries de la Capitale in Quebec City were the very first locations across the province. Now, four more spots will be opening in the Montreal area — measuring between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, depending on the size of The Bay.
Zellers announced on its Instagram page that 21 new locations would be opening across Canada as of next month. "We’re popping up all over the place! The rest of our pop-ups are opening by August 11th," Zellers wrote.
Here are the four new Greater Montreal Area locations:
- Brossard Champlain Mall
- LaSalle Carrefour Angrignon
- Rockland Centre
- St-Bruno Les Promenades
The store will have nearly everything and anything Zellers had during its prime including homeware, cookware, bedding, toys, home accessories and clothing for men, women and kids.
The most glaringly obvious thing not returning is the iconic Zellers restaurant. Although Zellers supplemented the OG diner with a temporary food truck concept serving Zellers classics including poutine, cheeseburger, hot chicken sandwich and grilled cheese there has sadly been no word on whether the food truck will be making its return to the soon-to-be-open locations.
Zellers will also be opening new stores in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta at the following shopping malls:
British Columbia
- Langler Willowbrook Mall
- Nanaimo Woodgrove Centre
- Penticton Cherry Lane Shopping Centre
- Prince George Parkwood Place
- Victoria Bay Centre
- Lethbridge Melcor Centre
- Red Deer Bower Place
- St. Albert Centre
Saskatchewan
- Regina Cornwall Centre
Ontario
- Windsor Devonshire Mall
- Kitchener Fairview Park
- Barrie Georgian Mall
- Pickering Town Centre
- Place D'Orléans
- Newmarket Upper Canada Mall
- Oshawa Centre
Happy shopping!