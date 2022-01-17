The Latest Quebec Curfew Is Officially Over
But there's too much snow to go anywhere...
Rejoice! We can officially go on nightly walks again (if you can handle the cold) because Quebec's curfew was lifted as of Monday, January 17. That means no rushing to get home on time while risking fines.
During a press conference on Thursday, Premier François Legault said, "The reason we did this was to stop the exponential growth of the number of infections and then the number of hospitalizations. So given that we seem to have reached a peak, that permits us to remove the curfew."
In an Instagram video, the premier announced the news about the end of the province-wide curfew but added "We need to be careful, reduce our contacts, think of the personnel in our hospitals. I’m counting on you.”
The curfew was implemented on New Year's Eve and required everyone in the province to stay inside between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with some exemptions.
This curfew, which lasted just over two weeks, was much shorter than the previous one.
Quebec's first curfew lasted over four months, from January 9 to May 28, 2021.
We no longer have to worry about being out during certain hours, but Quebecers are still prohibited from having private indoor gatherings right now. Luckily, there are all kinds of outdoor activities you can do in Montreal.
With the winter storm the province is currently facing, we're not sure anyone will feel like going for a stroll past 10 p.m. tonight anyway. But at least now we know we can without risking fines!
