Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Things To Do
things to do in montreal this weekend

11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This January In Case You Already Blew Your 2022 Budget

A list of activities that also don't break any rules!

11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This January In Case You Already Blew Your 2022 Budget
@ericbranover | Instagram, @coledsouza | Instagram

Let's face it: the holidays can be damn expensive, and once the new year rolls around, most of us have already blown through the budget we planned for the next few months... or year.

But luckily, there are tons of things to do in Montreal this January that are all completely free. So you can leave your credit card at home!

Go to Pointe-à-Callière

When: Free until January 2, 2022

Where: 350, pl. Royale, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: For a free history lesson (one you'd have to pay for on other days).

Website

Explore "Luminothérapie"

When: Until February 27, 2022

Where: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: For a 12th edition, the Quartier des Spectacles' "Luminothérapie" event is back with its magical and playful works.

Website

Check out the Barbie Expo

Where: Cours Mont-Royal, 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Barbies aren't just for kids. This exhibition lets you explore all kinds of unique haute-couture dolls.

Website

Wander through Galerie Blanc

When: 24/7

Where: 1114, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: It's hard to hate the snow on the ground when you're surrounded by works of art.

Website

Skate the day away

Where: Montreal has over 225 skating rinks

Why You Should Go: Once you decide to embrace winter, there's nothing better than spending a day gliding on ice. And most of the rinks around the city are free!

Find a rink near you

Visit Parc Jean-Drapeau

Where: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Parc Jean-Drapeau's winter program is filled with all kinds of free outdoor activities — from skating to snowshoeing — that'll make you forget you hate winter.

Website

Free admission at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

When: Free on the first Sunday of every month (January 2, 2022)

Where: 1380, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: It's hard to say no to spending a day wandering around one of Montreal's most iconic museums when it's free. Make sure to book your ticket in advance!

Website

Take a tour of the world's first commercial rooftop greenhouse

Lufa Farms

Where: Lufa Farms, #201-1400, rue Antonio-Barbeau, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: What better way to add some colour to a grey day than by roaming through a greenhouse?

Website

Take a nature walk

Where: All across the city and its surrounding areas

Why You Should Go: We could all use a little dose of fresh air right now, and Montreal is filled with great spots for a winter hike!

Admire these ephemeral artworks 

When: Until January 9, 2022

Address: 463, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Why you should go: Three similar interactive works, titled Les Diamants, will spend the holiday season on the front lawn of St. James United Church. You spin them around to enjoy a little light and sound show.

Website

Grab your sled and glide down snow hills around the city

Derek Robbins | Deamstime

When: On a snow day, of course

Where: Check out these spots

Why You Should Go: To feel like a child again!

Find a hill near you

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Where You Can Go Sledding For FREE In Montreal This Winter

Shred the slopes!

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Even though Christmas is over, winter definitely isn't. To be fair, winter has barely begun and there's plenty of time to enjoy the snowy season. And winter in Montreal means one thing: sledding!

Already, several Montreal parks are opening up their slopes for sledding, tubing and tobogganing — depending on weather conditions, of course. The beauty of it is that many of the city's premier sledding locations are absolutely free to enjoy.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Outdoor Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That Are Actually Fun & Not Closed

Have the best holiday weekend ever! 🌟

@alexiabjarry | Instagram, @jeannouvadrouille | Instagram

It's Christmas weekend in Montreal, and the city is looking festive! Regardless of whether or not you celebrate, there are still plenty of things to do if you want to enjoy some holiday magic.

Sure, there are COVID-19 measures in effect, but you can still get outside and explore your city. From enchanting scenery to winter sports to illuminated walks with a cup of hot cocoa in hand, Omicron can't take away ALL our fun.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Artists Are Turning An Ugly Wall That Looms Over The Plateau Into A Massive Mural

The community will choose from a selection of interactive murals that are being projected onto the wall.

Art by Birdfingersss | images courtesy of Colin Riendeau

Every morning, as Colin Riendeau sits by the window of his Plateau-Mont-Royal apartment sipping tea, he looks up at a huge grey concrete wall. Now, after seven years, he's doing something to change that. By partnering with Montreal artists, MAPP_MTL and MURAL, Riendeau is helping to transform the eyesore across the road into one of the area's biggest and most vibrant murals.

Before the final mural can be painted, Riendeau and the artist collective — consisting of multimedia director Aude Guivarc'h and interactive designer Hugo Daoust (who's also a media artist and creative coder) in collaboration with several mural artists — are projecting digital, interactive versions of potential mural designs onto the 13-story building as a test run, beginning this weekend.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Festive Things To Do In Montreal If You're Obsessed With Christmas

Don't miss out on the magic of the holiday season! 🎄

Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog, @msalexisgreen | Instagram

Snow is falling and holiday cheer is all around us. Can you feel the Christmas spirit in Montreal?!

While you may be tempted to cozy up at home this winter, there are so many great spots and things to do around Montreal that are even more magical this time of year. If you're obsessed with Christmas, it's time to scratch that itch. So, create a bucket list and dive right in to make the most of the holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less