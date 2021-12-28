11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This January In Case You Already Blew Your 2022 Budget
A list of activities that also don't break any rules!
Let's face it: the holidays can be damn expensive, and once the new year rolls around, most of us have already blown through the budget we planned for the next few months... or year.
But luckily, there are tons of things to do in Montreal this January that are all completely free. So you can leave your credit card at home!
Go to Pointe-à-Callière
When: Free until January 2, 2022
Where: 350, pl. Royale, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: For a free history lesson (one you'd have to pay for on other days).
Explore "Luminothérapie"
When: Until February 27, 2022
Where: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: For a 12th edition, the Quartier des Spectacles' "Luminothérapie" event is back with its magical and playful works.
Check out the Barbie Expo
Where: Cours Mont-Royal, 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Barbies aren't just for kids. This exhibition lets you explore all kinds of unique haute-couture dolls.
Wander through Galerie Blanc
When: 24/7
Where: 1114, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: It's hard to hate the snow on the ground when you're surrounded by works of art.
Skate the day away
Where: Montreal has over 225 skating rinks
Why You Should Go: Once you decide to embrace winter, there's nothing better than spending a day gliding on ice. And most of the rinks around the city are free!
Visit Parc Jean-Drapeau
Where: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Parc Jean-Drapeau's winter program is filled with all kinds of free outdoor activities — from skating to snowshoeing — that'll make you forget you hate winter.
Free admission at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
When: Free on the first Sunday of every month (January 2, 2022)
Where: 1380, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: It's hard to say no to spending a day wandering around one of Montreal's most iconic museums when it's free. Make sure to book your ticket in advance!
Take a tour of the world's first commercial rooftop greenhouse
Where: Lufa Farms, #201-1400, rue Antonio-Barbeau, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: What better way to add some colour to a grey day than by roaming through a greenhouse?
Take a nature walk
Where: All across the city and its surrounding areas
Why You Should Go: We could all use a little dose of fresh air right now, and Montreal is filled with great spots for a winter hike!
Admire these ephemeral artworks
When: Until January 9, 2022
Address: 463, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why you should go: Three similar interactive works, titled Les Diamants, will spend the holiday season on the front lawn of St. James United Church. You spin them around to enjoy a little light and sound show.
Grab your sled and glide down snow hills around the city
When: On a snow day, of course
Where: Check out these spots
Why You Should Go: To feel like a child again!
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.