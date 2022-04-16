Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lotto max

The Lotto Max Jackpot Is Coming Up & You Could Win Up To $60 Million

What would you do with $60 million? 🤑

Associate Editor
Lotto Max gambling tickets.

Lotto Max gambling tickets.

Elovkoff | Dreamstime

Ever wonder what being a multimillionaire would be like? I mean, who doesn’t? Well, in the latest Lotto Max draw scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, the prize pool will amount to $70 million with a jackpot of $60 million.

Who couldn’t use $60 million, right? In a recent press release, Lotto Max stated that there’s also an estimated 10 Maxmillions to be won. Makes us dream, doesn't it?

Since its start back in 2009, Lotto Max winners in Quebec have accumulated a total amount of $3.046 billion in winnings. Mhm, billions!

With the next draw amounting to $60 million, it’s possible the winner just might be a lucky Quebecer. In past draws amounting to $70 million, two winners snagged the highest jackpots to date on February 25 and October 9, 2020.

Additionally, there have been 38 jackpot wins in the province of Quebec. Who knows? That number just might increase to 39 after Tuesday’s draw.

While this would be a wild win — I mean it is $60 million — the last time a record-breaking Lotto Max win took place in Quebec was back on June 11, 2019, when a family split $65 million.

If you haven’t grabbed a Lotto Max ticket yet, you can head on over to your local dépanneur or the lotto counter and you just might be $60 million richer on Tuesday.

And, if you’re feeling generous, feel free to send some over here. Sharing is caring after all!

Fingers crossed and may the odds be ever in your favour!


This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...