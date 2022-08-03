The Most Expensive Home Ever Listed In Quebec Costs Almost 40 Million Actual Dollars (PHOTOS)
It sits on 330 metres of shoreline on Lake Tremblant.
Open your pockets, everyone, a new luxury mansion has just hit the market — and there's never been a property listing quite as expensive as this one, according to real estate aggregator Centris. The opulent home is listed for an eye-watering $39.9 million, making it the priciest-ever home for sale in Quebec.
The imposing facade of the massive home, midwinter.Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
For context, that is just $100,000 under what it cost for the city of Montreal to install lights on the Jacques Cartier bridge and maintain them for 10 years. The home sits on the coast of Lake Tremblant surrounded by 52 acres of "untouched" forest on Anishinaabe land.
The back of the property viewed from Lake Tremblant.Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
The estate's gated driveway stretches a luxurious 700 metres, winding through the woods towards the sprawling home. It may be more than an hour away from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport but it's a mere eight minutes from Mont Tremblant Ski Resort.
The six-bedroom home has a comfortable seven bathrooms, including five en-suites for good measure.
A light, breezy bathroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
On the main floor, there's a state-of-the-art kitchen complete with both a walk-in and a butler's pantry. In case you've never had a butler, it just means a cabinet for storing china, silver and other more valuable tableware.
A wood-paneled great room straight out of the Victorian Era.Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
There is also a full kitchen on the porch of this house. I can only assume this is for entertainment, as in our entertainment, because that's funny. It's also probably quite useful for cool lakeside parties, so who are we to question it?
The covered porch features dramatic candle lighting and a functioning kitchen.Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
The house is also equipped with in-floor heating, powered by a fancy geothermal system that uses the temperature of the ground to regulate the inside of the building.
Just kidding. As seen here, the wine cellar is empty (for now).Groupe Venise & Peter Wyslouzil
Wander to the 1,000-bottle wine cellar with full temperature control and grab a bottle before making an offer on this astonishing 18,880-square-foot mansion.