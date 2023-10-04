The Most Interesting Places In Canada Were Ranked & Montreal Made The Cut
Our placement is a little questionable though…
Montreal has been collecting accolades left and right and we aren't mad about it one single bit. From being one of the best cities in the world for students and landing in the top 60 best cities across the globe all the way to being named one of the best places to live in Canada, Montreal is now being recognized for yet another big feat…one of the most interesting destinations in Canada.
Explore, a travel tour company located in the United Kingdom ranked the Most Interesting Places in the World. Explore's data experts analyzed 1.2 million articles on Wikipedia, which are coded with a ‘primary location’ for this study. The locations were then reverse geocoded to reveal the country and closest city of each location. Next, the primary locations were given an “Interest Weighting Score” (IWS) and applied to the U.S. Canada, U.K., and Australia.
When it comes to the most interesting places in Canada, Toronto topped the list with an Interest Weighing Score of 1,372. Chatham-Kent came second, with an IWS of 1,016. Fort Erie (IWS: 815), Amherstburg (IWS: 702), and Fort Frances (IWS: 540), all rounded off the top five.
Now, we get why Toronto made the top of the list, but Wikipedia has got some explaining to do for including a slew of cities I had to Google to figure out where they even were in Canada. And yet they are among the most interesting. Hm…
Finally, the ranking began to make more sense as hot spots such as Montreal, which ranked eighth overall on this list, with an Interest Weighing Score of 461, began to appear on the ranking. Vancouver ranked ninth (IWS: 391) and Winnipeg landed tenth (IWS: 350).
Considering Montreal is home to some of the best restaurants, an exquisite nightlife scene and an arts and culture scene worth being envious of, it's surprising we didn't rank higher over spots such as Fort Erie and Fort Frances…because y'know those Canadian destinations are just always popping.
Here's the complete top 10 of Exoplore's Most Interesting Places in Canada:
- Toronto
- Chatham-Kent
- Fort Erie
- Amherstburg
- Fort Frances
- Ottawa
- Calgary
- Montreal
- Vancouver
- Winnipeg
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.