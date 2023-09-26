Toys "R" Us Canada Just Dropped Its 2023 Top Toy List & Parents, You Might Want To Sit Down
Setting kids' eyes a-twinkle and your wallet a-tremble. 🧸
"Barbie" movieIn a move that's sure to influence holiday shopping carts nationwide, Toys "R" Us Canada has announced its definitive Top Toy list for 2023. For those wondering if it will define playground chatter and domestic negotiations for the next year: Yes. Yes, it will.
The list, awaited each year by parents, grandparents, and gift-givers of all kinds, often sets the benchmark for what will be the most popular playthings flying off the shelves.
At the forefront of the announcement are the "R Exclusives," a select range of toys that are only available at Toys "R" Us stores. The exclusive toys often garner more attention due to their limited availability, giving them a certain cachet among holiday shoppers.
Here's the scoop on the playtime elites poised to reign supreme this season:
LEGO City Freight Train (R Exclusive)
LEGO City Freight Train 60336 Building Kit (1,153 Pieces).
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $249.99
Age: 8 to 12 years old
Play value: This set brings the thrill of the rails right to your living room. From freight cars to minifigurines going about their day, every detail feels authentic and wonderfully bite-sized. Kids can revel in the intricacy of the set, while adults try to play it cool, waiting for their sneak turn. And for those who live for a tech twist, the LEGO Powered Up app transforms a regular device into the train set's command centre.
Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Sweets and Treats Rolling Ice Cream Cart (R Exclusive)
Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Sweets and Treats 2-foot Tall Rolling Ice Cream Cart, 39-pieces, Pretend Play Food Set.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $89.99
Ages: 3 and up
Play value: Kids are given the reins to their own ice cream empire. Forty pieces of frosty faux goodies let them dish out soft serves, milkshakes, and everything in between. And with that pretend credit card, they're also learning the art of the deal. Swipe it, and be regaled with the satisfying cha-ching of a cash register. Whether they're serving up an imaginary double fudge sundae to grandma or peddling popsicles to their teddy bears, one thing's certain: this ice cream cart is about to become the hottest (or should we say, coolest?) business on the block.
ADDO XCELER8 Lamborghini Sián Roadster (R Exclusive)
Xceler8 1:12 RC Lamborghini Sian Roadster.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $99
Ages: 6 to 10 years old
Play value: Crafted with all the panache of its full-scale cousin, this tot-sized ride is a miniature marvel. With only 19 full-scale Sian Roadsters ever gracing the planet, owning this scaled-down wonder feels almost as exclusive. You can choose from two chic shades, power up (remember those AA batteries!), and take the neighbourhood by storm. Oh, and while it might be tempting, it's probably best to keep your real-life car keys away from the kiddos. Just in case they get any ideas.
Paw Patrol Lookout Tower
PAW Patrol Lookout Tower Playset with Toy Car Launcher, 2 Chase Action Figures, Chase's Police Cruiser and Accessories.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $59.99
Ages: 3 to 5 years old
Play value: It's no secret that kids adore PAW Patrol, and this Lookout Tower puts them right in the heart of Adventure Bay. At 20 inches tall, and double the Chase, both Off-Duty and Hero-Pup versions ensure there's no shortage of playful antics. The slide shoots Chase straight into his cruiser for a zippy getaway. And those double-sided mission cards are all about letting kids create their own furry frolics and doggy drama.
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Kitchen Playset
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Kitchen Playset.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $29.97
Ages: 3 to 6 years old
Play value: Reality TV chefs might need to watch their backs. Treats come to life with stampers, and the slide-over prep station ensures every dish gets that perfect finishing touch. Packed with a medley of accessories, this playset promises hours of foodie fun for budding chefs and imaginative kiddos. Just remember, as tempting as they may look, the Play-Doh masterpieces are not for munching (not that that ever stopped you, though).
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayham Pizza FIre Delivery Van
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Delivery Van.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $69.99
Ages: 6 to 10 years old
Play value: Super Fly and his minions might be stirring up trouble, but the Turtles have a cheesy response up their sleeves: the Pizza Fire Delivery Van. Roomy enough for all four heroes and Splinter, this van has a slide door and pizza launcher. And yes, it’s motorized, adjustable, and ready to serve up a slice of justice from any angle. The figures are sold separately, though.
X-Shot Skins 4 Blaster
X-Shot Skins 4 Blaster Combo Pack (48 Darts) by ZURU.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $49.99
Ages: 8 to 12 years old
Play value: Playgrounds won't know what hit 'em. With these four blasters and 48 darts, a kid's reach stretches to 27m/90 feet, making hopscotch grids and slides prime target practice. The X-Shot Skins let kids customize their blasters, and the darts promise not only distance but pinpoint accuracy. Consider the seesaw officially conquered.
Make It Mini Food Multipack
Make It Mini Food Multipack - MGA's Miniverse.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $49.99
Ages: 8 to 12 years old.
Play value: Most restaurnts may be obsessed with supersizing food, but this pack stocks mini "ingredients" and kitchen doodads, ready to be transformed into the tiniest snack replicas you've ever seen. Kids can whip up a mini chocolate cake or a teeny-tiny pizza, all from scratch, using a detailed collector's guide and exclusive recipes.
Barbie Dreamhouse, Pool Party House with Slide
Barbie Dreamhouse, 75+ Pieces, Pool Party Doll House with 3 Story Slide.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $199.94
Ages: 4 to 8 years old
Play value: Straight out of the Barbie movie, this Dreamhouse is leagues beyond a "mojo dojo casa house," with three stories of unparalleled elegance and probably the tallest slide on any dollhouse. Pets have their own luxurious deal with slides and a pool tailored just for them. And when the sun sets, Barbie's digs effortlessly switch to sleepover central, ready to host the entire doll squad under a starry backdrop.
Hot Wheels City T-Rex Ultimate Hauler
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler, Transforms into a T-Rex with Race Track, Stores 20+ Cars.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $129.99
Ages: 4 to 8 years old
Play value: From dino roars to car transport, this carrier holds over 20 cars, and can morph into a stomping T-Rex with a two-lane racetrack on its back. Tail tweaks trigger lights and sounds. But racers, take note. While winners emerge from the fearsome mouth, second place gets a less glamorous dino exit.
Bitzee Interactive Toy Digital Pet
Bitzee, Interactive Toy Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Inside, Virtual Electronic Pets React to Touch.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $49.99
Ages: 5 to 8 years old.
Play value: '90s virtual pets, the pixelated critters that once lived on keychains, have gotten a serious upgrade. Unlike Tamagotchis, this new-age pet loves a good swipe, tilt, or shake. Each Bitzee starts out as a puppy, but with some good old-fashioned TLC, they blossom into Super Bitzees, with outfits. One little pod houses 15 potential pals, each waiting for a treat and some attention.
Tonies Starter Set
Toniebox Red Playtime Puppy Starter Set - Bilingual.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $129.99
Ages: 3 to 6 years old.
Play value: For tiny hands that just can't deal with CDs, this is a game changer. Kids can place the Playtime Puppy Tonie on top of the Toniebox, and suddenly there's Baby Shark party in the living room. The set packs a charging station, ensuring those dance-offs last longer than snack time. And while there's an instruction manual included, we all know legends dance to their own beat.
Magic Mixlings Pixlings
Magic Mixies Pixlings - Unia The Unicorn Pixling.
Courtesy of Toys "R" Us.
Cost: $24.94
Ages: 5 to 8 years
Play value: Magic isn’t all about wands and ancient chants. This doll makes an entrance from a potion kids craft themselves. Her main gig is "making dreams come true." And with a total of three Pixlings to collect, the trio is just waiting to be the next stars of storytime.