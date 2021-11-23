Young Quebecers Think Boomers Have Screwed Up The World & Don't Care Too Much About Canada
Surprise! Young Quebecers largely aren't religious, don't care for boomers' legacy, and out of everyone in the country, are the least emotionally attached to Canada, according to an Angus Reid and Cardus survey.
The purpose of the survey was to collect "polling data that is focused on faith in public life," Ray Pennings, Executive Vice President at Cardus, told MTL Blog.
He said the think tank was "particularly interested in the role of faith as it affected politics, public policy, tolerance, religious freedom."
While the study focused on the national overview, we asked Pennings where Quebecers stood on religion, the legacy of Baby Boomers and their emotional attachment to Canada.
Religion
"When it comes to religious tolerance, there's a greater intensity of negative views of religion among older Quebecers than younger Quebecers," Pennings explained.
"Older Quebecers are more hostile to religion and public life than our younger Quebecers."
Overall, Quebecers old and young were found to have "harsher views" of Judaism, Islam and Hinduism compared with Canadians.
The survey results show that 76% of all Quebecers think we should "keep god and religion completely out of public life."
"I get the sense that there's less religiosity in Quebec," Pennings said.
In fact, only 5% of Quebecers polled read a religious text or attended a religious service the previous week.
"Those numbers are close to double or are more than double in the rest of the country," said Pennings.
Baby Boomers
Young Quebecers take an overall negative view of the legacy of Baby Boomers, according to Pennings. He said their feelings about the oft-derided generation are similar to the Canadian average.
Nationally, 66% of people aged 18 to 29 and 56% of people aged 30 to 40 reported a negative view of how Boomers have left the world.
36% of all Canadians and 34% of Quebecers, specifically, had a net negative view of Boomers.
As for Canadians' opinions of the next generation's potential, Pennings said Quebecers were "a little more optimistic about what Millennials can do" compared to the rest of the country.
Only 37% of Quebec survey respondents of all ages said they expected Millennials to leave things "in worse shape" than Baby Boomers — compared to a 43% national average.
Young Quebecers also seemed to have slightly more confidence in their existing systems.
When asked whether we as a society should "[build] on the achievements of past generations," "fix" their mistakes or just "[start] new and [restructure] society differently," only 32% of young Quebecers favoured starting over — that's compared to 36% nationally, Pennings said.
"They seemed to have a stronger sense of agency."
Canadian Pride
Maybe this won't surprise some of you, but according to Pennings, "young Quebecers are the least attached of anyone in Canada, just 35% say they've got a 'deep emotional attachment'" to the country.
That's a 27% difference from the national average, according to the results of the poll.
Overall, Pennings said the poll suggests we could be in for a dramatic shift in the management of the country, not unlike the changes Canada saw between the 60s and the 70s.
"I think what this poll shows is that if we take a look at Canada as a whole, the next generation views a whole host of issues quite differently than their predecessors and the likely consequences of that is that we will see some significant changes in our social structures in the decades to come."