The Quebec Government Wants To Abolish Alcohol Limits When You Return From Other Provinces
You'll be able to stock up in Ontario!
Road trips from Montreal to the nearest Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) may just become way more worth your while in 2022. How come? Because Quebec alcohol laws regarding what's permitted to bring back when coming home from other Canadian provinces could be changing.
The Quebec government announced on December 13 that it wants to amend the Regulation respecting the possession and transportation in Quebec of alcoholic beverages acquired in another province or territory of the country.
In other words, this means that the provincial government wants to eliminate all quantity limits when a person brings alcohol purchased elsewhere in Canada back into Quebec.
But, this new law won't come without limitations. The alcohol you bring back must be used for personal consumption, as resale is strictly prohibited.
"The easing of regulations will contribute to the improvement of trade between Quebec and its interprovincial partners," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development, in his announcement on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Committee on Internal Trade.
This draft of the new regulation will appear in the December 29 edition of the Gazette officielle du Québec. It will then be the subject of a 45-day public consultation to gather comments on it.
"With the lifting of these quantitative limits, our government wants to align its regulations with those in effect in a majority of Canadian provinces," added Éric Girard, Minister of Finance.
If you're reading this thinking "wait, there are limits to what we're allowed to bring back?" You should know that since 2013, a Quebec resident is allowed to bring in a maximum of three litres of spirits, nine litres of wine and 24.6 litres of beer.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.