The Quebec Weather Forecast Predicts A Storm With Up To 25 cm Of Snow In Some Areas Today
Environment Canada is warning Quebecers to avoid non-essential travel on Sunday.
While we're many of us are patiently waiting for spring weather to hit La Belle Province, it seems as though winter hasn't said its last word just yet, folks.
On Sunday, March 6, the Quebec weather forecast predicts another winter storm making its way to the province causing some icy road conditions and a large amount of snow falling on some areas.
Environment Canada went so far as to tell us to expect "hazardous winter conditions" in some parts of the province, so it's sounding like a good day to stay inside.
In total, up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in these areas:
- Amqui - Matapédia Valley
- Kamouraska - Rivière-du-Loup - Trois-Pistoles
- Lac-Saint-Jean
- New Carlisle - Chandler
- Restigouche - Bonaventure
- Rimouski - Mont-Joli
- Saguenay
- Témiscouata
There are also several areas that are under a freezing rain alert in Quebec.
This means that "surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions" and utility outages could happen, Environment Canada warned.
Up to 10 millimetres of freezing rain is expected in these areas:
- Abitibi-Témiscamingue
- Beauce
- Charlevoix
- Drummondville - Bois-Francs
- Eastern Townships
- Gatineau
- La Tuque
- La Vérendrye Wildlife Reserve
- Lachute - Saint-Jérôme
- Lanaudière
- Laurentians
- Laurentians Wildlife Reserve
- Mauricie
- Metro Montréal - Laval
- Mont-Laurier
- Mont-Tremblant Park - Saint-Michel-des-Saints
- Montmagny - L'Islet
- Parent - Gouin Reservoir
- Pontiac
- Québec
- Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe
- Témiscamingue
- Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau
- Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon
The government asked that if you don't have to travel today, you consider not doing so because of the poor road conditions you'll likely be met with.
If you've got some essential travel to do, "prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
