World Peace Diva Céline Dion Shared A Video Calling On World Leaders To Help Ukrainians

"I'm standing up for Ukraine!" Céline said.

Céline Dion is speaking out in solidarity with Ukraine. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Canada and many countries have implemented sanctions against Russia, and now Canada's very own Céline Dion is joining the cause.

In an Instagram video posted to Céline's page on April 8, Dion voiced her sorrow and concern for the millions of people who have fled Ukraine.

"I am standing up for Ukraine," Céline said. "To all the world leaders, we need you now more than ever before to answer the call from everyone; activists, advocates and volunteers who are working to support refugees from Ukraine and around the world."

Céline's efforts are part of the Global Citizen campaign, "Stand Up For Ukraine", which aims to raise funds for humanitarian relief through the voices of many artists, athletes, actors, creators, and government officials from across the globe.

"Tomorrow, you'll meet to decide how much support you'll be able to give to these people who have been forced to leave their homes, their country, and their loved ones. Please. Stand up for these refugees everywhere and give every bit of financial support you can. Thank you," Céline Dion finished.

On April 9, a pledging event is set to take place during the Stand Up For Ukraine movement, which is to be co-hosted by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As Canada's world peace diva, Céline Dion uses her status and platform to speak out on behalf of Ukrainian refugees, Trudeau is doing the same.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that “Today, our message to the Ukrainian people is this: we are standing with you. Whether you need food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we are rallying the world to continue to have your backs and provide critical assistance where it is needed most."

