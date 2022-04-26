The Sunwing Party Flight Vaper Set The Record Straight On Her Pilot License Suspension
She's going to give a full update on the situation.
The Sunwing party flight saga continues. Vanessa Sicotte, the woman seen vaping on the now-infamous charter flight to Cancun, is targeting a rumour shared on a popular local gossip page.
An image of Sicotte, a professional pilot, with sunglasses covering her eyes and vapour coming out of her mouth became synonymous with the unruly behaviour of the gaggle of influencers and reality television stars aboard the December 30 flight.
Several passengers have received fines from the federal government for violations of mask and vaccination rules.
On Tuesday, Instagram page QC SCOOP also alleged that Sicotte was heading into a one-month suspension of her pilot license as of April 26. The page, which counts over 200,000 followers, cited supposed messages between Sicotte and flight organizer James William Awad as confirmation of the dates of the suspension.
In response, Sicotte took to her own Instagram story to call out the page for offering "false information."
"No my license was not suspended for one month. I'm flying all week," she wrote alongside a picture of what looks like a federally issued pilot license.
The pilot admitted to Narcity, however, that though she does face a license suspension "the dates have changed and it will not be a month."
"Everything is negotiated in life," she wrote on Instagram.
Sicotte committed to providing her own "update" on the situation on Monday, May 2.
At least 24 fines in total have gone out to members of the flight party. At the end of March, federal transport minister Omar Alghabra promised more would be coming.