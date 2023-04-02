The Top 10 Movies & TV Shows Streaming In Canada Right Now
What are you binge-watching right now?
Netflix, Crave, Disney+, Prime Video — Canada's selection of streaming platforms are endless, which doesn't make choosing where to watch your fave flicks and TV shows all that easy.
Luckily, JustWatch, a free streaming guide that helps you find where to watch your favourite movies and shows, is making things easier than ever with a list of the top 10 films and TV shows combined from all available streaming services in Canada.
Apple TV and Crave dominated the top 10 film leaderboard with The Whale, Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, and of course the John Wick series following the release of the movie's fourth film.
Prime and Crave led the top 10 in movies, with The Last Of Us and Lucky Hank coming in hot. Wondering which other flicks made the cut?
Here's the complete list of the top 10 movies and shows from March 20 to 26, 2023:
Top 10 Movies
- John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum (Crave)
- The Whale (Apple TV)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Prime Video)
- John Wick (Crave)
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Crave)
- John Wick: Chapter 2 (Crave)
- Nope (Apple TV)
- I See You (Netflix)
- Women Talking (Apple TV)
- Triangle of Sadness (Apple TV)
Top 10 TV Shows
- The Last of Us (Crave)
- Lucky Hank (Prime Video)
- Yellowjackets (Crave)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV)
- Swarm (Prime Video)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- The Night Agent (Netflix)
- South Park (Paramount+)
- Star Trek: Picard (Crave and Paramount+)
- Luther (Hoopla)