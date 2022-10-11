Search on MTL Blog

Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations & You Can Head South Starting At $625

It's time to tropic like it's hot! 🏝

Person posing for a photo in Mexico, Right: Resort pool.

@steffi.aurora | Instagram,@mikechaar | Instagram

Following Canada's decision to not renew its COVID-19 travel restrictions, hassle-free travel is back in action and what better way to take advantage than with a last-minute beach vacation? Imagine your feet in the sand, the sounds of the waves and a drink in your hand — the all-inclusive life doesn't get any better than that, amirite?

Luckily, Sunwing Vacations has several last-minute vacation packages up for grabs and you can travel down south for as little as $675. Mhm, less than $700 for a one-week vacay.

With so many stunning destinations to travel to — including Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Jamaica — you can find a little piece of paradise where vacation mode can be fully activated.

 Cayo Coco, Cuba

Cayo Coco, Cuba.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Memories Flamenco Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $625

Dates: October 25 (7 days)

Book here

Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba

Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Grand Memories Santa Maria (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $795

Dates: November 3 (7 days)

Book here

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: VH Gran Ventana Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $975

Dates: November 8 (7 days)

Book here

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Riviera Maya, MexicoR.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Grand Sunset Princess All Suites (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,095

Dates: October 20 (7 days)

Book here

St Maarten, St Maarten

St Maarten, St Maarten.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Sonesta Maho Beach Resort & Casino (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,315

Dates: November 3 (7 days)

Book here

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Sunwing Vacations

Resort: Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay Jamaica (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)

Price: $1,405

Dates: October 23 (7 days)

Book here

Safe travels, Montreal!

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

