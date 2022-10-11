Sunwing Has Last-Minute All-Inclusive Vacations & You Can Head South Starting At $625
It's time to tropic like it's hot! 🏝
Following Canada's decision to not renew its COVID-19 travel restrictions, hassle-free travel is back in action and what better way to take advantage than with a last-minute beach vacation? Imagine your feet in the sand, the sounds of the waves and a drink in your hand — the all-inclusive life doesn't get any better than that, amirite?
Luckily, Sunwing Vacations has several last-minute vacation packages up for grabs and you can travel down south for as little as $675. Mhm, less than $700 for a one-week vacay.
With so many stunning destinations to travel to — including Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Jamaica — you can find a little piece of paradise where vacation mode can be fully activated.
Cayo Coco, Cuba
Cayo Coco, Cuba.
Resort: Memories Flamenco Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $625
Dates: October 25 (7 days)
Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba
Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba.
Resort: Grand Memories Santa Maria (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $795
Dates: November 3 (7 days)
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
Resort: VH Gran Ventana Beach Resort (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $975
Dates: November 8 (7 days)
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Resort: Grand Sunset Princess All Suites (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,095
Dates: October 20 (7 days)
St Maarten, St Maarten
St Maarten, St Maarten.
Resort: Sonesta Maho Beach Resort & Casino (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,315
Dates: November 3 (7 days)
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Resort: Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay Jamaica (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️)
Price: $1,405
Dates: October 23 (7 days)
Safe travels, Montreal!
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.