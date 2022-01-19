Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec jobs

There's A New Quebec Scholarship For People Studying Early Childhood Education

The government plans to hire 18,000 new educators.

Associate Editor
There's A New Quebec Scholarship For People Studying Early Childhood Education
Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

The government of Quebec announced a new initiative to meet current and future labour needs in the childhood education services network. The plan, titled "opération main-d'œuvre," aims to recruit thousands of educators, in part through a student scholarship program offering up to $9,000.

The Minister of Families, Mathieu Lacombe, and the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, revealed the new measures as part of a $300 million government investment to enlist more people in the profession.

Starting September 2022, any CEGEP student enrolled full-time in an early childhood education program (Techniques d'éducation à l'enfance) is eligible to receive a $1,500 scholarship per completed semester, which represents a total of $9,000 for the entirety of the program, according to a press release.

The Quebec government launched "opération main-d'œuvre" on November 30, 2021, in order to meet increasing labour demands in health care, social services, education, and childcare.

In a statement, Lacombe said the new measures represent "concrete action to attract new people to this exceptional and above all essential profession for our children, but also for society as a whole."

The Quebec government is set to recruit 18,000 new educators, in addition to re-qualifying 7,000 child care workers already in the field; a goal they plan to reach by 2026.

Minister Jean Boulet assured the public that he is "convinced that with all the means deployed, in particular the many support measures for training and skills development from the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, we will achieve our goal."

The government also announced plans to encourage retired and experienced workers to return to the field by offering a 6.6% salary bump until March 2023.

From Your Site Articles

Health Canada Is Hiring In Montreal & You Don't Need A University Degree To Make $50-$70K

Time to brush up your resume!

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Get your resume ready — Health Canada is currently recruiting for several positions in and around Montreal that don't require a university degree and offer competitive salaries.

Health Canada claims their "goal is for Canada to be among the countries with the healthiest people in the world." If your views align with that and you're looking for a job in Montreal, you may want to consider applying to this department of the Government of Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Here’s When Montreal Universities Will Return To In-Person Learning

Say goodbye to Zoom classes…for now!

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

On December 30, 2021, François Legault announced a handful of restrictions across Quebec, which included the closure of indoor dining and places of worship, and the postponement of a return to in-person learning at schools in the new year. In a January 13 Facebook post, Legault confirmed elementary and high school students would be returning to class as of Monday, January 17. But what about university students?

Montreal CEGEPs and universities also reverted to remote learning, however, things are looking a little different for students returning to in-person classes at post-secondary institutions. Premier Legault stated in a January 12 post that while universities could reopen their doors as of the 17th, they are being given extra leeway to determine the exact date in which in-person classes could resume.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Parents Might Be Asked To Volunteer In Classrooms If Too Many Teachers Get COVID-19

With schools reopening on Monday, the Ministry of Education says it's expecting "a very large number" of staff absences.

Kristof Lauwers | Dreamstime

Earlier this week, the provincial government confirmed that Quebec schools would officially reopen on Monday. Expecting that "a very large number of employees" will get COVID-19 and have to isolate in the coming weeks, Quebec's Ministry of Education sent a backup plan to the province's educators — and it includes calling on parent volunteers to watch classrooms.

The Ministry's "contingency plan" document states that "given the current pandemic environment [and] the widespread contagion of the Omicron variant [...] the goal is to keep students at school safely, despite the high rate of anticipated absenteeism among school staff."

Keep Reading Show less

Legault Responded To Unvaxxed Tax Criticism

He also outlined next steps.

François Legault | Facebook, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

At a press conference on Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault outlined the next steps his government would take for the "health contribution" tax on unvaccinated people and clarified his own position on the issue.

"The intention isn't to hurt people who are going through a hard time," explained the premier. "I'm talking about the homeless, people who have illnesses that exempt them from being vaccinated, even people who have certain mental health issues [...] what we envision is to say to people who choose not to get vaccinated that there's a price to pay."

Keep Reading Show less