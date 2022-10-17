There's An Outdoor, Glow-In-The-Dark Trampoline Course Near Montreal & It Looks Magical
Unleash your inner child under the stars!
Montreal's nightlife is widely praised, though some say partying in Sherbrooke is really where it's at. But if you're looking for a fun, outdoor activity that's alcohol-free and visually stunning, a new trampoline course 40 minutes from Montreal might just be your next adventure.
The course is usually open during the daytime, with trampolines and rope bridges for everyone aged three and up, but, as Narcity Québec first reported, the nighttime special is a new, limited edition use of the space. On weekend nights during the fall, the 20,000+ square feet of net and seven (seven!) trampolines glow with vibrant colours reminiscent of the Northern Lights.
The trampoline adventure park, called upla, comes from Arbraska, the makers behind high ropes obstacle courses across Quebec and Ontario. These outdoor activities lean heavily into advertising "nature," but honestly, it's the man-made contraptions that really draw the crowds. That said, the upla courses are located in some pretty beautiful forest space, so the views while you're bouncing are nothing to sneeze at.
The seven trampolines are split between two levels and connected by three slides and a tunnel, so you (and/or your young companions) can jump to your heart's content under the stars. Children ages three and four are usually welcome to participate during the day (presumably with supervision), but you have to be at least five to come to the glowing light show version this fall.
Once you've made your reservations, you have 90 minutes to explore the entire course. And if you're aiming for around 30 minutes of exercise per day, this one trip will have you covered for the next 72 hours. #Lifehack.
upla Illuminated Trampoline Course
Cost: $25 per person, reserve ahead
When: October 22 until mid-April 2023
Where: 45, ch. du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire, QC