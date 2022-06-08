The Biggest Trampoline Park In North America Has Opened Near Montreal
One of the trampolines hangs nearly 35 feet in the air!
A massive suspended trampoline course has opened just outside of Montreal and is ready to get you jumping for joy! Uplå is a maze of elastic bridges just 30 minutes outside the city, where visitors can bounce along brightly coloured paths through the treetops.
Set at the foot of Mont-Saint-Gregoire, the adventure park offers a new way to engage with nature year-round. There are seven linked trampolines, three slides and one tunnel to explore. The trampolines hang 20 feet up from the ground with a two-tier trampoline reaching nearly 35 feet in the air.
"As soon as someone steps onto one of the trampolines, their inner child comes out," Chief Marketing Officer Jean-François Couture told MTL Blog.
He said the space caters to adults and children alike with no special equipment or skills required to enter.
"Visitors can choose how they want to experience the site in complete freedom. Over half of the passes we've sold have been purchased by adults who are looking to have fun as a couple or with friends"
In addition to public access, the space is open to hosting corporate events, team building excercises, and even business meetings within the suspended network.
"We've even had athletes come and enjoy the experience, finding health benefits linked to cognitive, motor, mental and physical activity in the Uplå nets," said Couture.
"You might discover muscles you didn't know you had!"
But it's not all about running around. You can also relax on the netting and look up at the sky in a weightless environment.
Nearby, a separate kids-only treetop village lets those 12 and under wander through a series of treehouses connected by suspension bridges.
Reservations are required in advance. Tickets cost $20 per adult and $30 for kids aged 3-17 years old. Younger children can enter for free with a parent or guardian.
Uplå Adventure Park
When: Open year-round.
Where: 45 Sous-Bois Rd., Mont-Saint-Grégoire, QC
Cost: $20 per adult, $30 per child (3-17 years old)