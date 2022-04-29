Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

These 6 Dreamy Airbnbs In Quebec Are Among The Most Wishlisted In Canada

Time to take a weekend trip!

Editorial Fellow
The exterior of a tiny home in Lac-Beauport, QC. Right: the bedroom in a treehouse in Tingwick, QC.
Laury Jane | Airbnb, Magic | Airbnb

Summer is right around the corner, and with it those long weekends and the desire to just get away from it all for a while. Vacations in Quebec — out in nature — remain the safest bet, considering that COVID-19 is still a real issue both here and elsewhere in the world.

Luckily, Airbnb shared their most picturesque and secluded destinations in Quebec, all of which are worth checking out!

Le Lagöm

Laury Jane | Airbnb

Location: Lac-Beauport

Distance from Montreal: 3 hours

Why you should go: This tiny home is all about the views. The home itself is compact with a unique exterior, overlooking the mountains. Everything about this place is 'grammable.

Check it out here

Tree House Safari

Magic | Airbnb

Location: Tingwick, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Why you should go: Who didn't want to sleep in a treehouse as a kid? This one is a great destination for couples. The three secluded tree houses have wall-to-ceiling windows and are surrounded by forest - perfect for a private get-away. The hosts are also known to be especially hospitable, so that's a bonus.

Check it out here

Le Quartz

Location: Lac-Beauport

Distance from Montreal: 3 hours

Why you should go: This minimalist micro-home is great for two couples or a family looking for a vacation destination near Quebec City. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer up great views of Lac Beauport while being just 25 minutes away from Old Quebec.

Check it out here

Le Panörama

Francis | Airbnb

Location: Lac-Beauport

Distance from Montreal: 3 hours

Why you should go: This tiny home is great for a trip during the spring, with its indoor stove and outdoor fire pit. But the views of the lake and the nearby mountains are gorgeous year-round.

Check it out here

The River Den

Bonnie | Airbnb

Location: Wakefield

Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 40 minutes

Why you should go: This one is special. It's not only a tiny house, it's a houseboat directly on the water, with all of the comforts of a typical home, like hot water and electricity. The composting toilet may take some getting used to, but it's worth it to stay in such a unique place.

Check it out here

Le LAÔ

Helene | Airbnb

Location: Lac-Beauport

Distance from Montreal: 3 hours

Why you should go: This place is great if you like camping... apart from the sleeping-in-tents part. The property has plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors with its hammock, outdoor fireplace, and barbecue. Indoor amenities include a heated floor and large windows to enjoy that amazing view.

Check it out here

