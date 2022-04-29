These 6 Dreamy Airbnbs In Quebec Are Among The Most Wishlisted In Canada
Time to take a weekend trip!
Summer is right around the corner, and with it those long weekends and the desire to just get away from it all for a while. Vacations in Quebec — out in nature — remain the safest bet, considering that COVID-19 is still a real issue both here and elsewhere in the world.
Luckily, Airbnb shared their most picturesque and secluded destinations in Quebec, all of which are worth checking out!
Le Lagöm
Location: Lac-Beauport
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Why you should go: This tiny home is all about the views. The home itself is compact with a unique exterior, overlooking the mountains. Everything about this place is 'grammable.
Tree House Safari
Location: Tingwick, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 15 minutes
Why you should go: Who didn't want to sleep in a treehouse as a kid? This one is a great destination for couples. The three secluded tree houses have wall-to-ceiling windows and are surrounded by forest - perfect for a private get-away. The hosts are also known to be especially hospitable, so that's a bonus.
Le Quartz
Location: Lac-Beauport
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Why you should go: This minimalist micro-home is great for two couples or a family looking for a vacation destination near Quebec City. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer up great views of Lac Beauport while being just 25 minutes away from Old Quebec.
Le Panörama
Location: Lac-Beauport
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Why you should go: This tiny home is great for a trip during the spring, with its indoor stove and outdoor fire pit. But the views of the lake and the nearby mountains are gorgeous year-round.
The River Den
Bonnie | Airbnb
Location: Wakefield
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 40 minutes
Why you should go: This one is special. It's not only a tiny house, it's a houseboat directly on the water, with all of the comforts of a typical home, like hot water and electricity. The composting toilet may take some getting used to, but it's worth it to stay in such a unique place.
Le LAÔ
Helene | Airbnb
Location: Lac-Beauport
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Why you should go: This place is great if you like camping... apart from the sleeping-in-tents part. The property has plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors with its hammock, outdoor fireplace, and barbecue. Indoor amenities include a heated floor and large windows to enjoy that amazing view.