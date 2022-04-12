Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

6 Waterfront Airbnbs In Quebec That’ll Make Your Weekend Getaway An Absolute Splash

Who's ready to dive into a weekend of fun?!

Contributing Writer
Quebec waterfront Airbnb rentals for the perfect summer getaway.

Looking for a fun Quebec Airbnb for a weekend escape? We've got you covered with some stellar waterfront locations that are bound to give you some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Considering la belle province is home to literally thousands of rivers, lakes and bays, there are many fabulous spots to unwind and relax from the hustle and bustle of city life.

We've taken a look at some stunning Airbnbs available for the May long weekend located on the water for what is destined to be an unbelievable spring getaway.

Bon voyage!

Studio On The Waterfront

Airbnb

Price: $137/night

Guests: 3

Address: Magog, QC

Why You Need To Go: This studio is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway where you can enjoy the charm and beauty that is Magog. Enjoy an indoor and outdoor pool, plus access to the waterfront and a terrasse with a bbq. You can also spend your mornings sipping your coffee by the water before you head out for a day of exploring.

Listing

Chalet On Lake Louise With A Spa

Airbnb

Price: $279/night

Guests: 4

Address: Weedon, QC

Why You Need To Go: This listing is right on the water, perfect for when you want a dip in the lake or you can enjoy the water from the kayaks and paddleboards provided. Looking for something a little more private? You can enjoy the views from your very own private jacuzzi.

Listing

Appartment With A Spectacular View Of The St. Lawrence

Airbnb

Price: $140/night

Guests: 2

Address: Nicolet, QC

Why You Need To Go: Located near Lac Saint Pierre on the St. Lawrence River, this listing includes the entire loft and has access to a private beach. Plus, it's just a five-minute walk from the marina for when you feel like stretching your legs.

Listing

Entire Chalet On The Lake

Airbnb

Price: $397/night

Guests: 8

Address: Saint-Anne-des-Lacs, QC

Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is the ideal spot for a weekend trip with friends and could work out to be just under $50 per person per night. Offering "panoramic views of Lake Guindon" as it says in the description, this gorgeous spot is situated in the world-famous Laurentians — making it clear that it doesn't get much more elegantly rustic than this.

Listing

Sunset Chalet

Airbnb

Price: $290/night

Guests: 6

Address: Saint-Anicet, QC

Why You Need To Go: This spot along the river has a gorgeous view of the sunset and gives total beachhouse vibes inside. Amenities include a hot tub and fireplace with logs. As it says on the listing, "The goal is to relax and get out of everyday life." It's important to note that in order to snag this stunning Airbnb, you must be at least 25 years old to book.

Listing

Lake View Cottage

Airbnb

Price: $350/night

Guests: 6

Address: Stanstead, QC

Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is yet another place that's great for a getaway with your squad. This listing has so much room for everyone, including a massive lot, a spacious terrasse with a hot tub, three floors, an office area and a beautiful bathroom. Enjoy the view of the lake from this super serene spot for a weekend of relaxation and fun.

Listing

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Comments 💬

