6 Waterfront Airbnbs In Quebec That’ll Make Your Weekend Getaway An Absolute Splash
Who's ready to dive into a weekend of fun?!
Looking for a fun Quebec Airbnb for a weekend escape? We've got you covered with some stellar waterfront locations that are bound to give you some much-needed rest and relaxation.
Considering la belle province is home to literally thousands of rivers, lakes and bays, there are many fabulous spots to unwind and relax from the hustle and bustle of city life.
We've taken a look at some stunning Airbnbs available for the May long weekend located on the water for what is destined to be an unbelievable spring getaway.
Bon voyage!
Studio On The Waterfront
Price: $137/night
Guests: 3
Address: Magog, QC
Why You Need To Go: This studio is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway where you can enjoy the charm and beauty that is Magog. Enjoy an indoor and outdoor pool, plus access to the waterfront and a terrasse with a bbq. You can also spend your mornings sipping your coffee by the water before you head out for a day of exploring.
Chalet On Lake Louise With A Spa
Price: $279/night
Guests: 4
Address: Weedon, QC
Why You Need To Go: This listing is right on the water, perfect for when you want a dip in the lake or you can enjoy the water from the kayaks and paddleboards provided. Looking for something a little more private? You can enjoy the views from your very own private jacuzzi.
Appartment With A Spectacular View Of The St. Lawrence
Price: $140/night
Guests: 2
Address: Nicolet, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located near Lac Saint Pierre on the St. Lawrence River, this listing includes the entire loft and has access to a private beach. Plus, it's just a five-minute walk from the marina for when you feel like stretching your legs.
Entire Chalet On The Lake
Price: $397/night
Guests: 8
Address: Saint-Anne-des-Lacs, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is the ideal spot for a weekend trip with friends and could work out to be just under $50 per person per night. Offering "panoramic views of Lake Guindon" as it says in the description, this gorgeous spot is situated in the world-famous Laurentians — making it clear that it doesn't get much more elegantly rustic than this.
Sunset Chalet
Price: $290/night
Guests: 6
Address: Saint-Anicet, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spot along the river has a gorgeous view of the sunset and gives total beachhouse vibes inside. Amenities include a hot tub and fireplace with logs. As it says on the listing, "The goal is to relax and get out of everyday life." It's important to note that in order to snag this stunning Airbnb, you must be at least 25 years old to book.
Lake View Cottage
Price: $350/night
Guests: 6
Address: Stanstead, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb is yet another place that's great for a getaway with your squad. This listing has so much room for everyone, including a massive lot, a spacious terrasse with a hot tub, three floors, an office area and a beautiful bathroom. Enjoy the view of the lake from this super serene spot for a weekend of relaxation and fun.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.