These Canadian Cities Have The Most Summer Affairs Including One Spot In Quebec
Turns out Newfoundland is friskier than you'd think.
Summer is in full swing and love is undoubtedly in the air across Canada – and we're talking love in all its various and questionable shapes and sizes. From coast to coast, Ashley Madison, the Canadian online dating service marketed primarily to people who are in relationships and looking for an entanglement, dropped its list of Canada’s Top 20 Cities for Summer Affairs and one spot in Quebec made the cut.
"As one of the world’s most progressive countries, Canada is no stranger to the appeal of non-monogamy and more Canadians are exploring [those] possibilities," Ashley Madison shared in an email to MTL Blog.
According to the dating platform, St. John's in Newfoundland ranked in the number one spot for, wait for it… the third year in a row.
Who was going to tell us that Newfoundland was about that life? Barrie (Ontario), Fredericton (New Brunswick), Guelph (Ontario) and Kitchener-Waterloo (Ontario) all rounded off the top five.
Now, the Quebec hotspot isn't Montreal or Quebec City — heck it isn't even Laval or anywhere across the South Shore. Turns out, Sherbrooke is a sought-after spot for summer affairs.
Located only 90 minutes away from Montreal, Sherbrooke ranked 18th on the list — making the Quebec destination a popular location for non-monogamous Montrealers. To be fair, it must be cheaper to rent a hotel room in Sherbrooke than it is in Montreal, putting an economical twist on the scandalous practice.
The east coast certainly dominated the list with a total of 11 entries, eight of which are exclusively in the province of Ontario.
If you're wondering which other cities across Canada made the list of top spots for summer affairs, here's the complete 2023 ranking:
- St. John's, Newfoundland
- Barrie, Ontario
- Fredericton, New Brunswick
- Guelph, Ontario
- Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Kingston, Ontario
- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- London, Ontario
- Calgary, Alberta
- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Kelowna, British Columbia
- Oshawa, Ontario
- Regina, Saskatchewan
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Windsor, Ontario
- Sherbrooke, Quebec
- Abbotsford, British Columbia
- Hamilton, Ontario
