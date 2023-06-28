Montreal Has A Hot Girl Social Club & Being A Bad B*tch Never Felt So Good
It's not just a lifestyle, it's also a vibe.
Montreal's sizzling social scene just got a whole lot hotter with the arrival of the city's newest group: Hot Girl Social Club. Embracing the mantra that being confident and empowered never felt so good, this social club is redefining what it means to be a "bad b*tch" in Montreal. From glamorous events to empowering workshops, Hot Girl Social Club is set to become the ultimate meet-up spot for Montreal's fiercest and most fabulous.
The concept was created by Valerie Choucroun, a Montreal-based hot girl with an entrepreneurial spirit. After making a TikTok back in May about wanting to start a walking group in the city, Choucroun realized just how many others were open to the idea. Her clip went viral.
"Thousands of people were commenting that they wanted to join, from all across North America," Choucroun told MTL Blog. After doing a bit of crowdsourcing, she realized that there was a need for a hot girl community in Montreal, so the "Hot Girl Walk" began.
At the first outing, each attendee was given a nametag. Afterward, Choucroun spotted a group wearing the nametags and enjoying lunch together after the event. It was then that she realized she had something major on her hands.
"I went up to them and asked them if they had known each other prior [to the walk] and they told me that they met because of the walk. It made me tear up to know that people were really stepping outside of their comfort zones, meeting people and genuinely connecting," she said.
Since the first walk, Choucroun has heard so many amazing stories about hot girl members making real-life connections, forming group chats, going out for dinners, etc. "It truly feels surreal. It’s really an indescribable feeling to know the impact that this is making and I’m honoured to be able to do so," Choucroun said.
The idea didn't start out as a business venture for Choucroun but more as an organic need for a sense of community. So, she made the decision to switch the name from Hot Girl Walks to Hot Girl Social Club, especially since Choucroun wanted to take things a step further and start planning events outside of weekly walks.
"It feels aligned with where I’m at in my life today and I’m really grateful that the girls trust in me to provide them with these walks and events and a solid community that they can lean on," she said.
So, what does it take to join the Hot Girl Social Club?
"Being a Hot Girl is an energy, baby! It’s all about the journey to exuding confidence, embracing your own unique qualities and radiating self-love while fostering unity among our incredible community," Choucroun said.
The group is intended for those who are looking to change things up in their lives and step out of their comfort zone, try new things, meet new people, and discover activities they'd never done before.
"Whether you’re new to the city or just want to make a new friend, if you are a kind-hearted soul seeking friendship, connection, personal growth or simply looking for a community that embraces and celebrates your authentic self, Hot Girl Social Club is for you," Choucroun told MTL Blog.
Choucroun currently spearheads Hot Girl Social Club solo. However, she said the behind-the-scenes work takes a village, and when planning a social get-together for hundreds of people, it's all hands on deck. From labelling water bottles, designing flyers or coming up with new and exciting walking routes, Hot Girl Social Club isn't easy work.
Since the club's launch in the spring, Choucroun has planned two remarkable events, including a sweat and sparkle day and a kickboxing class, but there are loads more to come.
In addition to the club's weekly walks, Choucron told MTL Blog that a monthly book club is also set to start. The group also has two events per month lined up until the end of September, so it's safe to say that being a hot girl will have you booked and busy in the best way possible.
It's important to note that Hot Girl Social Club is not solely a fitness group, Choucroun said. "Although we will continue our walks, our events will always be different."
MTL Blog got a sneak peek at what's to come in the next couple of months and this summer is set to be a real hot girl summer. From a beauty and brunch day and upcoming 5 à 7 to a paint and sip night and a mountain hike, Hot Girl Social Club has a social calendar fit for a real hot girl.
Choucroun also works at securing partners for each walk, this way every hot girl can be treated with a snack or drink. After the first event, which was a major success, Hot Girl Social Club members were surprised with a gift bag, which Choucroun says she would love to continue doing for future get-togethers. "We’re really lucky that we get to work with some amazing brands. We'll see what's to come," she said.
When asked what the ultimate goal is for Hot Girl Social Club, Choucroun said she wants the community to continue to grow as much as possible.
"I want our community to feel like they have a safe space to be their authentic selves and feel empowered. I want people to walk away from our walks and events feeling like they did something really special for themselves; whether that was taking some 'me time' or saying 'hi' to a stranger," she said.
"Together, we aspire to create a supportive and empowering environment where we can all feel seen, heard, and celebrated." And that seems to be exactly what Choucroun has cultivated. A quick peek at the comments under Hot Girl Social Club's Instagram posts and that should tell you everything you need to know about the vibe.
"Such a fun day with so many powerful women," one member commented on a recent Instagram post. "YAYYY such a beautiful first experience," another wrote. "I had tons of fun! Thank you for hosting this," another hot girl member said.
So, what are you waiting for? Get your hot girl on!