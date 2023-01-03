These New British King Charles Banknotes Show What Canada’s Money Could Look Like (PHOTOS)
The new notes will go into circulation in the U.K. by mid-2024.
Newly unveiled banknotes in the United Kingdom showcasing King Charles III's face on them could give Canadians a glimpse into what our money might look like following the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Bank of England shared the brand new design on December 20, 2022, which will feature a portrait of King Charles III on all four polymer banknotes with no other changes to any current existing designs.
The King's image will appear on the front of the banknotes and in the see-through security window. Here's what the new notes will look like:
British 5-pound banknote featuring a design of King Charles III.Bank of England
British 20-pound banknote featuring design of King Charles III.Bank of England
British 50-pound banknote featuring King Charles III.Bank of England
While the Royal Canadian Mint and Bank of Canada have not confirmed whether Canada would be adopting similar designs, the new British banknotes will be ready to enter circulation by mid-2024, the Bank of England says.
Any and all existing polymer banknotes in circulation throughout the United Kingdom that carry a portrait of the late queen will remain legal tender and the British public can continue to use them as normal.
In fact, the Bank of England said that the newer notes will only be "printed to replace worn banknotes and to meet any overall increased in demand for banknotes," as a way to "minimize the environmental and financial impact of this change."
Therefore, banknotes featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III will co-circulate.
