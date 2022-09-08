King Charles III Issued His First Statement Following The Queen’s Death
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign."
His Majesty King Charles III issued his first official statement following the death of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The royal family announced earlier this afternoon that her majesty's doctors were concerned for her health, only to share news of the queen's death hours later.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the royal family tweeted out.
\u201cA statement from His Majesty The King:\u201d— The Royal Family (@The Royal Family) 1662660270
In the king's statement, he shed light on his mother's life and expressed the deep sorrow and sadness he and his family are enduring. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," he wrote.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
BBC reports that while Charles could have chosen his title from any of his given names — Charles, Philip, Arthur or George — he will be known as King Charles III, his first decision as sovereign. His wife, Camilla, will take on the new title of "Queen Consort."
The king concluded his statement by saying, "during this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
