8 Things To Do In Montreal For When You Want To Get Out But Stay Inside
Winter is coming. ❄️❄️❄️
Winter in Montreal is around the corner, but any true Montrealer knows the cold never stops us from getting out there and enjoying all the city has to offer. Still, for those days when you want to explore but also stay cozy, there are tons of unique and interesting activities that will encourage you to leave the comfort of home.
Here are some things to do in Montreal when you want to get out but also stay inside:
Visit the Cosmodôme
Price: Starting at $5 (exhibition only)
When: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 2150, autoroute Laurentian, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: For an out-of-this-world experience, make your way to this museum dedicated to the wonders and mysteries of space exploration. The Cosmodôme combines advancements in both astronomy and space travel with interactive and immersive technology. Along with the main exhibits, you can try hands-on workshops and a training simulation or watch a film in the 4D cinema, which takes the concept of feeling right in the heart of the action to a whole new level. The museum has been designed to spark your curiosity about our universe from here on Earth… in Laval to be exact. And Sunday's just so happen to be free!
Take a cooking class at Time Out Market
Price: $35 to $115 per person
When: Varies
Address: 705, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Everybody knows that Time Out Market Montreal offers some of the best food in the city under one roof, but did you know that it offers cooking classes too? Led by Ateliers & Saveurs, a cooking class company that also offers classes in The Plateau, Old Montreal, and Quebec City, sessions offer expert guidance and training through a curated menu. The cuisine varies depending on the day. You can also sign up for cocktail classes and wine tastings to really tap into your gastronomical side.
Have high tea at Atelier Marjorie
Price: $35 per person
When: Reservation required
Address: 2121, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: We all deserve to feel a little fancy from time to time, and what better way than high tea at one of Montreal's most popular spots offering a service fit for royalty. Along with tea, you can sink your teeth into one of Atelier's Marjorie's famous pastries. The café's baked goods are exquisite and can be enjoyed in a space that's equally gorgeous and decadent. For those looking for a little something extra, sign up for a cupcake decorating class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where you'll learn tips and tricks and get to walk away with six of your own.
Enjoy a Candelight Concert
Price: Varies depending on performance
When: See website for schedule
Where: Varies depending on performance
Why You Need To Go: Music is one of the most transformative mediums, especially in a stunning setting and ambiance. Candlelight Concerts brings you tribute concerts like you've never experienced, performed by world-class musicians in some of the city's most breathtaking locations. But the standout element is the hundreds of candles, lighting the space and creating an environment that evokes a sense of unity with fellow music lovers in the audience and makes an already beautiful listening experience even more special. Concerts are dedicated to a variety of artists and genres, from Adele to Linkin Park, to Otis Redding, to concerts dedicated to holidays like Halloween and Christmas.
Try bouldering at Allez Up
Price: Starting at $23.25 (for a day pass)
When: Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to midnight; Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 5600, avenue De Gaspé (Mile End); 1555, rue Saint-Patrick (Pointe-Saint-Charles); 4137, boulevard LaSalle (Verdun)
Why You Need To Go: Most people have heard of indoor rock climbing, but have you heard of bouldering? According to the Allez Up website, "Bouldering is a discipline of rock climbing that does not involve ropes. The walls are much smaller and climbers fall on mats instead of being attached to ropes." You can take a beginner's course to get the basics or get a day or monthly pass. The best part is the locations are open from early to late, so you can get moving at almost any hour. Plus, they have sugar silos for you to take on when you get good enough.
Get some work done at BAnQ
Price: Free
When: Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 475, boul. de Maisonneuve Est, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Sometimes you just need to get your head down and get to work but you need to do it somewhere that isn't at home… preferably somewhere stunning. The Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec, also known as BAnQ, is a gorgeous library and archive located at L'Université du Québec à Montréal, also known as UQAM. Spend the day crossing items off your to-do list while overlooking the impressive Grande Bibliothèque. It's like a setting out of a movie and has other cool amenities, like art exhibits and free programming. If you're feeling really curious, you could pick up one of the 3.5 million items they stock, including books, videos, and audio samples.
Spend the day at Spa Carré Saint-Louis
Price: $59 for thermal experience and $99 to $174 for massages.
When: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 3470, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Sometimes you want to go out, but that doesn't mean you want to see anyone. That's where the new underground spa at Hôtel Carré Saint-Louis comes in. You can melt your cold weather blues away with a collection of massages and thermotherapy, which includes going from extreme heat in saunas and steam rooms to extreme cold in freezing plunges. The contrast in temperatures has been shown to benefit health, including improved circulation, immune and metabolic system function, and decreased stress.
Hit the waves at Oasis Surf
Price: See website for different packages
Where: Oasis Surf, 9520, boul. Leduc, Suite 01, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: Don't let the wait for summer stop you from getting into the water and taking on endless waves at Oasis Surf in Brossard. You can practice your surf skills no matter the season. And once you're done shredding, you can have a meal at the on-site restaurant and toast your accomplishments at the bar.