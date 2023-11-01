17 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal This November
All aboard the holiday train. 🚂🎅
November nips at your nose in Montreal, but who needs a warm blanket when you’ve got a sizzling roster of things to tick off your bucket list. From the twinkle of holiday markets to the diva herself, Mariah Carey, gracing us with her iconic vocals, the city calendar has more layers than your winter wardrobe. So turn over your calendar and keep some days free for the eleventh month’s biggest shows.
Here's a blizzard of activities this month that’ll make you want to put away your cozy slippers, and put on your dancing shoes:
Redpath Museum Day of the Dead
A person in a blue dress with flowers sits in front on a Day of the Dead altar.
Courtesy of Redpath Museum.
When: Tuesday to Friday, November 1 to 30
Where: Redpath Museum, 859, rue Sherbrooke Ouest
Cost: Free
Reason to go: You can learn more about the Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos through a display of Indigenous celebrations at one of Montreal's most underrated museums. The Day of the Dead has been popularized in animated films like Coco and The Book of Life, but this exhibit will give viewers a first-hand view of what the celebration is really all about.
Depeche Mode Live
When: November 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Centre Bell, 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montreal
Cost: $56.75+
Reason to go: England’s New Wave legends are coming to town. Their show will feature tracks from dozens of albums that you’re sure to recognize. Depeche Mode has been helping people find their "Personal Jesus" for decades and their records trace back to the 1970s. Their Memento Mori Tour is the first not to feature keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who passed away in 2022. If you sit at home you won’t "enjoy the silence," so depeche-toi!
National Pet Show Montreal
When: November 4 to 5
Where: Olympic Stadium, 4545, ave Pierre-de Coubertin
Cost: $16.50
Reason to go: Watch cats, dogs, and exotic species compete in a "cat-cophony" of exploits in the Big O. Good dogs will show off their agility by jumping hoops and climbing beams, while cats parade in a fashion show. Hundreds of animals will be on display including some rarities. The activities at this show don’t tour around,
Sober Night Out
When: Any day in November
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
Reason to go: Montreal has a lot of nightlife to offer, but not all of it is about bars. Clocks are turning back, making night darker along with people’s moods. Seasonal Affective Disorder peaks each year in November and as drinking is a depressant, it’s important to keep mental health in mind. If you missed Sober October, November is as good a time as any, especially before the holiday season. Make time to explore places that don’t have bars and you may be surprised how much fun you have!
International Tourism & Travel Expo
When: November 3 to 5
Where: Palais des congrès, 1001, pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Cost: $16
Reason to go: Montreal’s YUL Aéroport Montréal-Trudeau is hosting an expo that could help you find and plan your next adventure. The trade show will feature world-renowned chefs cooking up food alongside performances by dancers and musicians to bring to life flavours and cultures to be found abroad.
Holiday Book Fair Wine & Cheese
When: November 3 to 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Concordia Library Atrium, 1400 De Maisonneuve Boulevard W
Cost: Free
Reason to go: If you love books, then this is the perfect chance to find English literature written right here in Quebec, or pick up some early holiday gifts for loved ones. There will be a wine and cheese reception on Friday and coffee on Saturday morning to get you in the mood for shopping.
MTL à Table
When: November 3 to 19
Where: Various locations
Cost: $38 to $83
Reason to go: Montreal’s special event to showcase the city’s culinary scene is back for its 11th edition. Over 135 restaurants will become more accessible, offering lower price points for three and four-course meals. Reserve ahead of time because seats will fill with people looking to get cozy indoors now that terrasses are gone for the year.
Dragonforce
When: November 5, 6:30 pm.
Where: MTelus, 59, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
Cost: $66+
Reason to go: Bring yourself back through the fire and flames to experience Dragonforce in all of their fury on Guy Fawkes night. This very fitting date will blow your mind with the most famous extreme power metal bands in the world. Their guitar noodling skills are far beyond anything else you’ve seen live. You won’t have a hard time trying to "remember, remember the fifth of November" after this show.
Bach Festival Montreal
When: November 6 to December 3
Where: Various Locations
Cost: Various prices
Reason to go: This is *the* classical music event of the year. Much different than what you might find on the radio, the experience will feature music by Johann Sebastian Bach, who is known as one of the greatest composers of all time. The venues will range from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts to Montreal’s many churches including St. Joseph’s Oratory. It’s a great event to bring a parent or grandparent to, maybe don’t confuse it with Montreal’s Bachata Festival (or do)!
National Gathering for Indigenous Education
When: November 15 to 17
Where: Hotel Bonaventure, 900, rue de la Gauchetiere
Cost: $57.52
Reason to go: Keynote speakers from across Turtle Island (North America) will offer their knowledge to educators and students alike. The panels will further the discussion between Indigenous and non-Indigenous academic communities, providing an opportunity to learn how to make classrooms more inclusive.
KISS End of The Road Tour
When: November 18, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Centre Bell, 1909 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montreal
Cost: $190+
Reason to go: This is your last chance to "rock and roll all nite" with KISS, who have begun their final tour after six decades. Their wild attire and performances have touched almost as many people as Gene Simmons. They were made for lovin’ you, baby.
TOOL Live
When: November 19, 7 p.m.
Where: Centre Bell, 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montreal
Cost: $144+
Reason to go: TOOL is one of the most iconic progressive metal bands on the scene and is well known for putting on an iconic live show. They have made it clear they don’t like phones at their concerts, so keep yours in your pocket! Their performances are meant to be enjoyed without everyone sharing reels (or pointlessly recording the whole performance).Tickets at axs.com
Montreal Bachata Festival
When: November 16 to 19
Where: Sheraton Hotel, 1201, boul. René-Lévesque Ouest
Cost: $38.15+
Reason To go: This music festival has everything from how-to dance workshops to social dances and competitive performances. Dancers and DJs will be flying in from around the world to show off their style. The formerly illegal style of dance, bachata was originally banned in the Dominican Republic for being too vulgar for television but has since spread to the rest of the Caribbean and the world. Just don’t confuse it with the three-letter different Bach Festival in Montreal!
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
When: November 21, 6:45 p.m.
Where: Montreal West Station, 7499, ave Harley
Cost: Free
Reason to go: Catch a performance by Kieza and Seaforth as the holiday train pulls into Montreal West on the first night of the railway tour across Canada and the US. The train will also stop in Beaconsfield at 8:30 p.m. The CP Holiday Train supports Food Banks Canada and raised over $22 million last year in donations.
Montreal Autumn Slow Dance
People at a slow dance.
When: November 25, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Mainline Theatre, 3997, boul. Saint-Laurent
Cost: $15
Reason to go: This may be one of the cutest Montreal events of the year, where all wallflowers feel welcome. Along with entry, each participant will receive a hand-made booklet to sign up for slow dances. Anyone too shy to ask another attendee can request a dance with a volunteer instead. The unique 18+ event is designed to bring people together and share slow jams.
Montreal Grand Christmas Market
When: Opens November 25
Where: 1499, rue Jeanne-Mance
Cost: Free entry
Reason to go: Montreal’s biggest Christmas market will open for six weeks over the holiday season, with 50+ kiosks selling holiday treats and gifts from over 140 Quebec artisans. Featuring a new segment this year, the market will have animators in costume to bring the event space to life as part of the "Kingdom of the Elves." There's also live music to serenade you while you shop and even a Santa parade on November 19 along rue Sainte-Catherine, between Guy and Jeanne-Mance.More at noelmontreal.ca
Mariah Carey Merry Christmas One and All Tour
When: November 29
Where: Centre Bell, 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montreal
Cost: $60+
Reason to go: If all you want for Christmas is Mariah, then you’re in luck. She’s coming early this year and to the Bell Centre! Kick off the holiday season with all of the hits you’ll hear in every store this season but with the bonus of catching Mariah sing her high notes in person.