9 Things To Do In Montreal If You Want To Avoid Downtown
The perfect spots to explore just in time for spring! 🌸🍦
When it comes to Montreal, there are endless things to do in the downtown core. However, the hustle and bustle of the city can be a bit too much to handle.
Sometimes, you just want to explore the corners of Montreal without the added chaos of trekking downtown, and these are the best spots to do just that.
Botanical Garden
Price: $17 for adults / $16 for seniors / $13.00 for students / $8.50 for kids under 17 - All prices are for Quebec residents.
Address: 4101, rue Sherbrooke E, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: Montreal's Botanical Garden is a great way to be one with nature without having to visit Mount Royal. Not only can you take in all that the gardens have to offer, including rare plant species, flowers and internationally inspired exhibits, but your admission ticket gives you access to the gardens and insectarium, too!
YUL Airport Lookout
Price: Free!
Address: Parc Jacques-de-Lesseps, Dorval, QC.
Why You Should Go: There's no better way to set your sights on YUL's aircraft's take-off and landing than at Parc Jacques-de-Lesseps. The location was made with the intention for visitors to be able to sit down and enjoy the views of planes coming and going. Feel free to bring a picnic, your date, or just venture to the airport lookout solo. The spot is also an ideal location to snap some rad photos for the 'gram.
Angrignon Park
Price: Free!
Address: 3400, blvd. des Trinitaires, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: Located in the borough of LaSalle, Angrignon Park has much to offer all year round. The space has 97 hectares of forest lands and a 1.1 km lake. The many trails are great for taking a stroll and feeling like you're out of the city. The park also has many playgrounds and a dog park.
Wild Willy's Ice Cream
Price: 💸
Address: 20, ave. Cartier, Pointe-Claire, QC.
Why You Should Go: While downtown Montreal has loads of yummy ice cream spots, Wild Willy's located in Point-Claire is certainly worth the visit. They're known for their homemade ice cream and 48 different flavours, including vegan options. Wild Willy's also has ice cream specifically for your furry friends. They're also known for their signature King Kong special, which is a bowl of 15 scoops of ice cream served in a makeshift safari hat.
Jean Talon Market
Price: Free (Parking for a fee)
Address: 7070, ave. Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC.
Why You Should Go: Jean-Talon Market is a must-visit spot located in the heart of Little Italy. It is one of the oldest markets in Montreal and offers visitors an array of stands and vendors made up of butchers, bakers, grocers, and fishmongers. You can also leave with seasonal flowers, local specialties, and something for everyone's taste.
La Promenade Fleury
Price: Free
Address: 1304, rue Fleury E, Montreal, QC.
Why You Should Go: Located in the Ahunstic borough of Montreal, La Promenade Fleury is a great spot to walk around and enjoy all that the promenade has to offer. From gift stores, restaurants, cute and cozy cafés, supermarkets, and beauty shops, this is a great location to spend an afternoon without having to deal with the hassle of downtown Montreal.
Lachine Waterfront (René-Lévesque Park)
Price: Free
Address: 398, chem. du Canal, Lachine, QC.
Why You Should Go: René-Lévesque Park offers panoramic views of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Saint-Louis. Not only can you enjoy the fresh air and green spaces, but the location is home to a lighthouse and many sculptures to enjoy. Luckily, there's a Dairy Queen feet away, so grab some ice cream and walk around.
iFLY
Price: $54.95 - $79.95
Address: 2700, ave. du Cosmodôme, Laval, QC.
Why You Should Go: iFLY is one of the few indoor skydiving locations in Canada and allows you to soar like a bird in its 14ft diameter dome. This is a great must-do for any adrenaline junkies out there who want to spice things up a bit. The wind tunnel is described as "super-smooth, super-fast, and super-cool," — so it sounds like a super good time!
Ecomuseum Zoo
Price: $17 for adults / $14.00 for seniors / $10.25 for kids 3 to 15 years old
Address: 21125, ch. Sainte Marie, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC.
Why You Should Go: This stunning ecomuseum and zoological park is located in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and is home to some of the province's most beautiful wildlife creatures. It spans over 11.3 hectares of land and allows visitors to get up close and personal with an array of animals including otters, snakes, owls, deer, foxes, and so many more!