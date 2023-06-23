You Can Climb Old Sugar Silos By Montreal's Lachine Canal — Here's What You Need To Know
A sweet spot to work out and take in the city skyline.
Montreal's once-sweet Redpath sugar silos now offer a taste of adrenaline. The imposing industrial giants along the Lachine Canal are Canada's tallest artificial climbing structures, offering visitors an unparalleled vertical adventure.
The unique fusion of history and athletic innovation is the brainchild of Allez-Up, a climbing centre that repurposed the silos inside and out.
Within the cavernous confines of the former factory, climbers can grapple with wall formations reminiscent of sugar crystals. The white, angular walls, speckeld with multi-coloured hand holds pay homage to the silos' original function. Outside, the tubular concrete structures offer nine paths to the top.
People climbing sugar crystal-shaped formations.Stéphane Brügger, Courtesy of Allez-Up.
With their towering height of 38 metres each, the silos have gained popularity among local climbers. So much so, Allez-Up has limited access to accredited climbers.
For those new to the climbing game or who haven’t secured accreditation yet, don't be disheartened. Allez-Up offers a comprehensive three-hour "Climbing 101" course ($60), providing climbers of all skill levels with a review of knot-tying, belaying, and climbing techniques to ensure they safely reach new heights.
Someone looks out at the city while scaling the exterior of a sugar silo.Stéphane Brügger, Courtesy of Allez-Up.
Once you've been accredited, the sugar-coated towers of Montreal's skyline are yours to ascend, with access granted with any paid visit to the centre during the silos' operating hours. Allez-Up provides all necessary belay equipment and helmets, but you can also bring your own.
A regular day pass goes for $23.25 or you can opt for a full introductory week for $32, which covers access to the three Allez-Up gyms and equipment rentals. Monthly memberships start at $86.50 for adults and $76.50 for students, with a one-time initiation fee of $50. Student pricing is available across all memberships and passes, if you show a valid student ID.
So, there you have it: Montreal's sweetest challenge isn't in a candy wrapper, but comes clad in crimp holds and harnesses. There's no sugar-coating it, Allez-Up offers a climb that's uniquely historical, deliciously challenging, and refreshingly high on adrenaline.
Allez-Up Silos
Climbers on the sugar silos.
Courtesy of Allez-Up.
Where: 1555, rue Saint-Patrick
When: Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.