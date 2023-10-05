A New Montreal Spa Opened In The Plateau & It's An Underground Sanctuary
Soak your worries away.
Montreal has a brand-new thermal spa just in time for the colder season. Located beneath the bustling streets of Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal lays Spa Carré Saint-Louis, a new addition to the city's wellness scene offering a complete thermotherapy and massage therapy experience.
Whether you need a massage, some much-needed time alone or a really good hot tub soak, Spa Carré Saint-Louis has it all. The spa includes a jacuzzi pool, a traditional eucalyptus hammam, a dry sauna, a cold bath, showers, massage rooms, a relaxation area and changing rooms.
"We wanted to offer hotel guests and Montrealers a new, intimate and relaxing destination," spa manager Nathalie Vallières said in a press release shared with MTL Blog. Although the spa's key features include the dry sauna, steam rooms and hot and cold pools, guests can also enjoy the rooftop terrasse overlooking all of Carré Saint-Louis.
The Montreal spa is part of the Hôtel Carré Saint-Louis and spans a total of 4,000 square feet. However, the best part of it all is that this tranquil haven is completely underground. Adorned with areas clad in mosaics evoking a sense of grounding all while the textures, colours, and lighting at Spa Carré Saint-Louis create a mystical atmosphere that will easily help you fall into a trance of pure relaxation.
The design, which was developed by MU Architecture, not only took into account the aesthetics but also the impact on the environment and its guests. So, the spa has been designed to promote overall well-being incorporating elements such as indirect light, ventilation and the use of healthy and sustainable materials such as ceramics.
The Sandhu family behind Spa Carré Saint-Louis are also the brains of many successful Montreal restaurants including India Rosa, Sandhu and Bistro Guru, making it clear they are masters in hospitality.
The Montreal spa is open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The cost for the thermal experience is $59, while spa treatments including relaxation and therapeutic massages go for anywhere between $99 to $174 depending on the type and duration of the massage.
So, who's ready for a little rest and relaxation?
Spa Carré Saint-Louis
Price: $59 for thermal experience and $99 to $174 for massages.
Where: 3470 rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
When: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
