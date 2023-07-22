Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

15 Energizing Activities You Can Reach By The REM Just Minutes From Downtown Montreal

Now the carless can fast forward to fun! 🚆

Someone surfs a wave at DIX30. Right: Neon-lit claw machines filled with plushies at at arcade.

@oasissurf | Instagram, @claw_mee | Instagram

When you think of Montreal’s South Shore, you probably think of traffic and travel time. But the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) is changing that and unlocking a part of the map that many can’t reach. There are five REM stations opening on July 31, but it’s the three in the middle that have the hottest new events, activities, and dinner spots to check out.

Île-des-Soeurs will become a quick six-minute ride from Gare-Centrale, where you can go biking or rent boats to explore beneath the Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge. There are also restaurants, stores, and Strøm Spa for those who want to shop or relax.

Panama Station will be 11 minutes away, taking you to the heart of an up-and-coming area with two malls. It's adjacent to the South Shore’s redesigned bus station, Terminus Panama, where you can catch the 77 down Taschereau Boulevard. It also hosts over 20 other bus lines to get you just about anywhere.

And you can arrive at Du Quartier Station within 15 minutes from downtown Montreal. Located near Quarter DIX30, Canada’s first lifestyle centre, the area is designed to emulate a downtown vibe, with pubs, shops, and unique activities.

All aboard the info train as we explore what the carless now have within their reach:

Espace Navi

REM Station: Île-des-Soeurs

Where: 205, rue Rotonde

Cost: $27 to $32 for single or duo kayaks; $79 for the night tour; $85 to see the fireworks on the water.

Why You Need To Go: Rent a paddleboard or kayak, and join on a guided tour under the new Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge. If you take a night tour, you can get a unique view of the bridge while it's illuminated. They also offer wakeboarding, fat-bike rentals and a ferry service to Verdun.

More at espacenavi.ca

Chocolato - Place Portabello

REM Station: Panama

Where: 7240, boul Taschereau

Cost: $5 to $15

Why You Need To Go: This ice cream and chocolate factory has tons of ice cream dips, including a quirky special flavour this month: gumball. That means you can cool off with a cool-looking soft serve. They also offer layered frozen drinks with boba and chocolate gift baskets.

More at chocolato.ca

CläwMee

REM Station: Panama

Where: 7800, boul. Taschereau, Local 115A

Cost: $20 for 25 tokens, $54 for 100, all the way up to $120 for 260

Why You Need To Go: Grab a friend and challenge them to collect cute plushies from a room full of claw machines. You can trade your haul in for fun prizes, including a Ps5, or bring them home to line your shelve or gift to a pet.

More at clawmee.ca

Jack Saloon

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 9395, boul. Leduc

Cost: $14 to $34

Why You Need To Go: Don your cowboy boots or ten-gallon hat and stomp your feet to live rock & roll at this country-themed bar and grill. You can fill up on epic nachos, chicken, ribs, or burgers. The spot is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer, which means tons of drink specials.

More at jacksaloon.com

SPIN Skatepark & Skateshop

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 9520 Boul. Leduc Brossard, Suite 05

Cost: $15 per session

Why You Need To Go: This large indoor skate park is a great place to skateboard or get started with lessons at any experience level. There's also a specialized on-site skate shop where pros can build or customize a deck for you.

More at spinskatepark.com

VIP Cineplex


REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 9350, boul. Leduc

Cost: $12 to $19

Why You Need To Go: This Cineplex has a VIP experience, where you can order food and drinks from a heated recliner. This location also has a full arcade, which is perfect for pre- or post-movie entertainment.

More at cineplex.com

Mont VR

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 6000 Boul. de Rome

Cost: $30 VR or Axe Throwing, $4 Minigolf

Why You Need To Go: You can challenge your friends to axe throwing, minigolf, virtual escape rooms, and free-roam VR — all in one spot. You can even rent an Oculus Quest for a week to bring home for $130.

More at montvr.com

Le Club

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 9200, boul. Leduc, Suite 210

Cost: $28 to $51

Why You Need To Go: Le Club is a welcome change of scene from the usual downtown spots to see a comedy night or classic rock show. You can take in tribute bands for Pink Floyd, Beatles and Elton John from comfy chairs while enjoying food and drinks at a reasonable price point.

More at leclubdix30.com

Laser Game Evolution

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 9520, boul. Leduc, Suite 03

Cost: $30 for three 20-minute rounds

Why You Need To Go: You can grab six or more friends to navigate three multilevel labyrinths while zapping each other with lasers in the dark. You'll be running around, ducking and diving, in a glow-in-the-dark maze. It's an instant rush and makes for a hangout that you'll be talking about for ages.

More at lasergame-evolution.ca

Iru Izakaya

REM: Du Quartier Station

Where: 3050, rue de l'Éclipse

Cost: $5 to $24

Why You Need To Go: This neon-lit restaurant brings a Neo Tokyo vibe to Brossard and is just a 5-minute walk from the REM. The menu spans à la carte dishes, often in small formats, which you can share, and signature cocktails like the Mojitokyo ($14) made with white rum, sake, Jaggermeister, yuzu and mint.

More at iruizakaya.ca

Breakout

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 6000, boul. de Rome, Suite 40

Cost: $33

Why You Need To Go: You can trade in the usual hangouts for a test of your puzzle-solving prowess. At the largest escape room on the South Shore, you can unlock the mysteries of magic, delve into the mind of Tesla, or navigate a post-apocalyptic challenge, among other themed rooms.

More at breakoutescapegame.com

BFly

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 9500, boul. Leduc

Cost: $16

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a memorable family day out, Bfly lets you wander through their "Magic Aviary" filled with hundreds of free-flying butterflies. The decor includes eye-catching lagoons and a neon-lit cave to mimic natural habitats.

More at bfly.ca

La Nuit Shanghai

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 9140 Boulevard Leduc

Cost: $19 to $58+

Why You Need To Go: Inspired by 1920s gala events held at the Paramount Hotel in Shanghai, this swanky supper club offers a whole experience of cabaret shows. Enjoy dazzling lights in a bustling, musical atmosphere with an Asian-infusion meal. Their Cabaret Dinner even offers up a Flambé Hennessy Peking Duck platter for $168.

More at lanuitshanghai.ca

Randolph

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 150, prom. des Lanternes, Suite 210

Cost: $6 to $22

Why You Need To Go: Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or a casual gamer, Randolph stocks a treasure trove of board games to enjoy over dinner or fizzy potion cocktails served in sciencey beakers. Their helpful staff can explain the rules of any game and find the right fit for you and your group, whether it's an old favourite, or something new, obscure, or hilarious.

More at randolph.ca

Oasis Surf

REM Station: Du Quartier

Where: 9520, boul. Leduc, Suite 01

Cost: $50 for 30 minutes, or $80 for an hour.

Why You Need To Go: This unique indoor surfing experience offers lessons to ride waves and their facilities offer safer conditions than out at sea (in case you're worried about wiping out). You can also hit up their resto-bar, and grab a Surf ‘n Turf package for $75, which includes a 30-minute surf lesson and meal off the table-d’hote menu.

More at oasissurf.com

