10 Montreal Activities, Workshops & Other Stuff To Do With Friends, Not Dates
Bye-bye boring, hello bonding!
There's more to friendship fun in Montreal than coffee catch-ups and movie marathons. The city is full of DIY workshops, culinary classes, and art studios for you to craft new traditions.
Whether it's sharing paint-splattered aprons, clay-caked hands, or freshly baked cupcakes, the thrill of creation can become a bonding ritual in its own right.
So, no more settling for canned content or caffeine-based confabs. Here are some ways to stir up mischief, make a mess, and create memories, all in the name of quality time with your buds:
Mosaic Art Studio
When: Friday to Sunday
Where: 5317, rue Sherbrooke Ouest
Cost: $69/person
Reason to try: This workshop lets you and your friends craft personalized Turkish candle holders and piece together a unique cultural experience. You'll assemble hand-cut glass and beads into a radiant masterpiece and can always scale up to make a full-on lamp in swan or moon designs. Plus, you get to bond over Turkish tea and treats while you're crafting.
Cupcake Class
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Atelier Marjorie, 2121, boul. St-Laurent
Cost: $45/person
Reason to try: This class offers both beginner bakers and seasoned pros a chance to enhance their decorating skills while making edible art. When the flour dust settles, you and your friends will each walk away with six decorated cupcakes. So rally your crew and roll up your sleeves — the recipe for a perfect day out with friends just got a whole lot sweeter.
Dildo Crafting
When: September 15 & 29
Where: Batiment 7, 1900, rue le Ber
Cost: $87/person
Reason to try: This is your chance to explore the saucier side of ceramics. Forget about choosing a bowl or a mug for your masterpiece — it's time to get personal. You'll mold (and likely laugh) your way through a session that gives "hands-on learning" a new meaning. You choose the colour and shape the object, and the pros handle the firing and the enameling. ' A month later, you and your friends will each have a keepsake that’s a conversation starter and a half.
Barista Bootcamp
When: Varies
Where: 111, rue de Louvain Ouest
Cost: $80
Reason to try: At Espresso 101, you and your pals will dive headfirst into the world of finely ground beans, roasting techniques, and perfect microfoam. In two caffeinated hours, you'll venture from the global origins of coffee to pulling your own sumptuous, crema-topped shot of espresso. You'll even get a taste of latte art and create the universal symbol of café love: the heart.
DIY Candle Making
When: Thursdays to Mondays
Where: 1851, rue Saint-Catherine Ouest, #110
Cost: $35+
Reason to try: You and your friends will be immersed in a world of wicks and wax, which might just ignite a new passion. You'll have the opportunity to explore eight unique candle-making methods, including gel, sand, and mold candles. The freedom to choose different colours and scents means you're creating something that's distinctly "you." This workshop is designed for beginners, so don't let a lack of experience snuff out your creative spark.
Car Workshop
When: August 13, 14 & 27
Where: Batiment 7, 1900, rue le Ber
Cost: $87/person
Reason to try: If you're hoping to make smarter used car purchases, maintain your noble steed, or just gain some under-the-hood knowledge, then this activity might be for you and your friends. Targeted at those side-lined by "bro-dude" car culture, this workshop welcomes queer individuals, people of colour, and gender non-conforming folks to create an inclusive, empowering space. Allies, there's room for you too. With an emphasis on small, English-speaking groups, you'll walk away from this three-hour training session with a ton of car knowledge.
Pétanque Game
When: August 23 to 27
Where: 16, rue Quai de l'Horloge
Cost: $35/person
Reason to try: Your crew can toss boules, not just banter, at this spirited pétanque tournament. Up to six people can indulge in the clink of victory or laugh off defeat in one lane, before retreating to the Clubhouse to quench your post-game thirst with a Grey Goose spritz or soda, alongside a delectable array of chef-crafted French crêpes.
Selfie Studio
When:
Where: 4000, rue St-Ambroise, Suite 278 (Montreal); 2376, A. Chomedey (Laval)
Cost: $30+
Reason to go: At Le Saint Motel, you can create a digital scrapbook filled with snapshots, each one more creative than the last. The eclectic room themes range from spine-tingling horror and futuristic sci-fi to saccharine-sweet pastel pink cake room. You can also dive into an iconic ball pit. The studio encourages guests to bring their own props or use the array of items they have on hand, which range from vintage microphones, vinyl records and magazines, to seasonal decorations.
DJ Classes
When: Mondays to Thursdays
Where: 2840, rue Hochelaga
Cost: $70/class (members); $90/class (non-members)
Reason to try: From beats to basslines, mixing to mastering, you can learn the art of DJing in private sessions with personalized training. You can also turn the tables on your typical hangout if you tag your friend along. You'll not only have someone to high-five when you master that tricky transition, but you'll also enjoy a cool 25% discount. Mastering the decks is always better when it's back-to-back with a buddy.
Pottery Lessons
When: Varies
Where: 4561, boul. St-Laurent
Cost: $75/person
Reason to try: This workshop provides a plant of your choosing, so your squad can learn hand-building techniques and fashion your own planters. Guided by professionals, you'll transform a formless blob into a unique piece of pottery. And the experience doesn't end with the workshop. There's the excitement of choosing a glaze, waiting a few weeks for your creation to be ready, and the satisfaction of picking up a handcrafted piece that lets you think of your crew whenever you see it at home.