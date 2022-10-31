This $330,000 Quebec Chalet Is Tucked In A Stunning Valley With Incredible Foliage Views
Look at that deck!🧡
Perched between the Saint Lawrence River and the mountains of the Charlevoix region, this Quebec chalet for sale commands a stunning view of the surrounding forest and valley. And, as listing photos show, the barn-red home becomes one with the fiery reds, oranges and yellows of the autumn foliage.
The two-family home is an hour north of Quebec City and on the market for $329,000. It's listed by RE/MAX's Patricia Deguara.
It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms in total.
Two-unit chalet for sale in Quebec's Charlevoix region. Patricia Deguara RE/MAX
The house stretches up three storeys with a wrap-around second-floor deck to exploit those views.
Second-storey deck on a two-unit chalet for sale in Quebec's Charlevoix region.Patricia Deguara RE/MAX
Just inside is a combined kitchen and dining area with generous fenestration and an open loft living space above to maximize light and continuity with the exterior.
Quebec chalet kitchen.Patricia Deguara RE/MAX
The upper-unit dining area also features a little stove fireplace.
Quebec chalet dining room.Patricia Deguara RE/MAX
Quebec chalet loft or "mezzanine" living space.Patricia Deguara RE/MAX
The first-floor unit has its own kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom, according to the listing.
The property is a 10-minute drive from Baie-Saint-Paul, a 20-minute drive from the Massif de Charlevoix ski resort, and a 40-minute drive from Quebec's Parc national des Grands-Jardins.
Get the details below.
Chalet for Sale in Quebec's Charlevoix Region
Location of the Quebec chalet for sale.
Price: $329,000
Address: 404-406, chemin de la Martine, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, QC
Details: A two-unit, three-storey home with enviable views of a picturesque valley in one of Quebec's most beautiful regions.