This Magical Holiday Village In Ontario With 3 Million Lights Is Happening Next Month
Get ready for "101 nights of twinkling lights!"
To top off your winter bucket list, add this free holiday village in Ontario, which is well worth the nearly seven-hour road trip from Montreal. It'll make you feel like you've been transported into a Christmas story among the 3 million colourful lights.
The Winter Festival of Lights is back for its 39th edition with its 8-kilometre-long route through the city of Niagara Falls.
The light installations will be in place from November 13, 2021, to February 21, 2022, for 101 nights of magic where you can go for a walk without paying a penny.
This edition is divided into two parts: The first will take place until January 9 with 3D animal structures and installations related to the holidays. After that, the focus will be on winter wonders and the festival of love with new paintings.
Since the location is about seven hours from the city, it's the perfect opportunity to reserve a weekend with your favourite person to enjoy the attraction. The falls and the course will be illuminated from 5 p.m. to midnight, every day including holidays.
Winter Festival Of Lights
Address: 6815, ave. Stanley, Niagara Falls, ON
When: November 13, 2021-February 21, 2022
Why You Need To Go: To experience the beauty of all the lights in one of Canada's most popular cities.
