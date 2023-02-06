This Magical Quebec Ice Skating Path Takes You 1.3 km Through A Snow-Covered Forest
And it's free! ⛸️
If you're dreaming of a weekend getaway to reconnect with nature, there's an ice skating trail that winds through a snowy forest in the Laurentian mountains.
The trail is located in the Lanaudière village of Saint-Donat. According to the municipal tourism website, visitors can skate on the dreamy 1.3-kilometre path through the Parc des Pionniers for free.
The site is only a two-hour drive from Montreal, and if you don't own a pair of skates, there is a rental shop on-site.
The tourism site also invites hockey enthusiasts to come play on a separate, dedicated rink in the park.
But if you're not comfortable on the ice, the site offers other winter activities, including five cross-country ski trails and a 3.3-kilometre path for snow-shoeing.
Saint-Donat is also a destination for winter thrill seekers with its alpine ski, fat bike and snowmobile trails.
And don't worry, the town tourism site also proposes activities for indoor enthusiasts, such as the Hôtel Spa Le Suisse.
There are many more things to do north of Montreal this winter, including winter biking, visiting a treetop trail tower with panoramic views, or even meeting cute alpacas in Laval.
So Montrealers, where will you go to escape our city's chaos?
Forest Skating Trail
Price: Free
Address: 17, chemin Hector-Bilodeau, Saint-Donat, QC