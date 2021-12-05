This Magical Quebec Park Makes You Feel Like You're In Whoville From 'The Grinch'
It's only two and a half hours from Montreal!
For all the Christmas fans out there, there's a magical Quebec park that's only 40 minutes from Quebec and two and a half hours from Montreal. Woodooliparc, located in the Beauce region in the small town of Scott, offers you the "Frima experience," an illuminated walk in a setting that feels straight out of a holiday movie.
With the giant decorations under the snow, the little houses and the glittering ornaments in a wooded park that has the scent of Christmas trees, you'll feel like you've been transported to the village of Whoville from The Grinch.
After a nice walk in the woods, you'll be able to warm up by the fire with a boozy coffee from the ice bar, then listen to some sweet musical performances in the evening.
If you get hungry, there's a heated indoor canteen serving snacks. You can also bring your own food.
This Christmas village opened on November 20 and will run until December 31, 2021. The price of an adult admission ticket is $23.
Tickets must be bought in advance by reserving a date on their website. The Woodooliparc team advises you to buy your tickets early as the site is very busy at this time of the year.
The park is open Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The park will also be open to visitors on weekdays from December 23 to 31 but closed on Christmas Day.
On New Year's Eve, the band La Grand' Débâcle will be playing in the park — nothing better than traditional Quebec music to get the party going! You can even book the place for your next office party if you're looking for something really out of the ordinary.
"Frima: La magie de Noël" at Woodooliparc
Cost: $23 per adult
When: Open until December 31, 2021
Address: 295, rue Drouin, Scott, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.