This Montreal Restaurant Will Pay You To Eat Seafood — But There's A Catch
A shrimply delicious challenge awaits! 🦐🦞
Montreal foodies are in luck when it comes to free grabs this week. Not only can you score a free pizza on August 6 at Pizza Charlevoix but a Montreal cajun restaurant is also set on paying you to dive into a seafood boil. However, there is obviously a catch.
Mr. Cajun is calling on Montrealers to complete a food challenge that could leave you walking away $100 richer. While being paid to eat seafood would easily be the best job in the world, that's not exactly how it works.
The cajun cuisine spot is prepared to pay $100 to anyone and everyone willing and able to eat one pound of shrimp in 60 seconds. Now, while that sounds like an easy enough task and a sweet way to make a hundred bucks, one pound of shrimp in just a minute is not as simple (or should I say…shrimple?) as it sounds.
MTL Blog spoke with Mr. Cajun and while you can score a Sir Robert Borden (that doesn't sound nearly as cool as calling them Benjamins) you do have to pay for the initial meal. "It cost $29, so you order the dish and pay for it in all cases, win or lose," the restaurant said.
The shrimps are served without heads and according to Mr. Cajun are "easy to peel."
That means that if you've got fast enough fingers to peel the rest of the shrimps and chug them down in a minute or less, then that $100 is all yours, or $71 after paying for your meal. Or even closer to $65 bucks after tip. Either way, you'll be walking away with some extra cash, and who doesn't love extra cash? In this economy, no less? Bring on the pound of shrimp.
The challenge can be completed at Mr. Cajun's Mercier-Est location at 8655 rue Sherbrooke Est until August 7, 2023.
Mr. Cajun $100 Shrimp Challenge
When: August 1 to 7, 2023
Where: Mr. Cajun — 8655 rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Rules: If you can successfully eat one pound of shrimp in 60 seconds or less, Mr. Cajun will pay you $100. Guests attempting the challenge must pay for the initial meal in advance ($29), regardless of the outcome.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.