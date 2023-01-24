Search on MTL Blog

A Montreal Foodie Tried Smoked Meat For The First Time & Her Reaction Is Almost NSFW

Uhh…I'll have what she's having, please!

Montreal food blogger Deeva trying a Montreal-style smoked meat sandwich for the very first time.

When it comes to sinking your teeth into an iconic Montreal-style smoked meat sandwich, the feeling is nothing short of orgasmic. That was certainly the case for one Montreal content creator and food blogger.

Deeva, who goes by Deeva & Food on Instagram, paid a visit to none other than Schwartz's Deli on Saint-Laurent, where she had her very first smoked meat experience. It's safe to say it won't be her last.

"I had never tried Montreal's smoked and I am so happy I got to try it from a place that's got so much history," Deeva said in the video.

The Montreal institution has been serving up its world-famous smoked meat since 1928. Its 10-day smoking process and secret spice blend is well-renowned and makes Schwartz's smoked meat sandwiches so freaking good.

"As soon as I walked in and the aroma hit me, I knew right away that I was in for a treat," Deeva said. And she sure was right. The foodie took her very first bite and her reaction said it all. We're talking eyes closed, brings a smile to your face kinda delicious!

"All my worries went away," Deeva explained. "My mind couldn't comprehend how something could taste so delicious. The sandwich also paired well with the coleslaw and pickled peppers… oh my god it was a match made in heaven."

Her overall verdict: "WTF?" Deeva can be seen mouthing in her TikTok and that's simply the magic of a banging' Montreal-style smoked meat sandwich.

Now, who's hungry?

    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
