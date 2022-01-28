This All-Pink Triplex For Sale Would Be Barbie's Dream Home If She Were From Villeray
Life in plastic, it's fantastic!
If you've ever wondered where Barbie would live if she were from Montreal, it's almost definitely this all-pink triplex for sale in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough. And you can live out your own Barbie Dreamhouse fantasy by making the property your home for the price of $895,000.
Located less than 300 metres from the Jean-Talon metro station, this Barbie-tastic property is within walking distance to shops, restaurants and — of course — Jean-Talon market.
Stéphane Levasseur | Via Capital
The triplex, currently for sale through Via Capitale, was built in 1910. It houses a total of three apartments with a detached garage and paved driveway.
Stéphane Levasseur | Via Capital
The main unit, a former daycare, is a large six-and-a-half with open spaces covered in eclectic colours and is available for immediate occupancy. With an open kitchen, multiple toilets, an air conditioner, and storage space located in the unfinished basement, it can easily be used for commercial purposes.
Stéphane Levasseur | Via Capital
If the funky colours and design aren't your vibe, don't fret. The triplex has two three and a half units upstairs that are more modern, although they are both currently rented out for $678 per month each (hello rental income). Both apartments are in stellar condition and include fully-equipped kitchens and living rooms that can accommodate small dining areas as well.
Stéphane Levasseur | Via Capital
The property also has a shared balcony with a street view and a large fenced backyard, making it a great choice for a family. Or heck, get your cousins twice removed to move in while you're at it. There's space for everyone and their Barbie collections, too!
Stéphane Levasseur | Via Capital
Price: $895,000.
Address: 7245-7249, av. de Chateaubriand, Montreal, QC.
Description: This triplex, formerly used as a daycare, offers three units (one six and a half, and two three and a half apartments) with spacious bedrooms, living spaces, and kitchens. To top it all off, it's a Barbie lover's paradise thanks to its bright pink exterior and colourful interior.